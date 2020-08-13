Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aseptic Paper Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aseptic Paper Packaging market accounted for $9,894.31 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $17,646.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing demand for light-weight packaging, lower production cost, and rising demand for consumer-friendly packages. However, the lack of methods for recycling is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Aseptic paper packaging is a method of packaging liquids or liquid-based contents in a clean sustainable packaging product. Its key benefit is that it ensures a greater shelf-life for the content without refrigeration. It also helps in maintaining the integrity and original characteristics of the contents to be retained over a longer period.
By end-user, the dairy products segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption for dairy products all over the world. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of food industries in the region coupled with the rise in disposable income of the people.
Some of the key players in Aseptic Paper Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak International, Evergreen Packaging, Nippon Paper Industries, Elopak, TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material, Nampak Ltd, Refresco Gerber, Gammagroup Industriegter Handelsges, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co, Weyerhaeuser Company, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Lami Packaging Co, Mondi Ltd, IPI s.r.l, and Uflex Ltd.
Paper Types Covered:
Packaging Structures Covered:
Thicknesses Covered:
Packaging Types Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Paper Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard
5.3 Bleached paperboard
6 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Packaging Structure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 6 Layer
6.3 4 Layer
6.4 3 Layer
7 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Thickness
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Less Than 240m
7.3 240 to 260m
7.4 260 to 280m
7.5 More Than 280m
8 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Gable Top Cartons
8.3 Flat Top Cartons
9 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceuticals
9.3 Dairy Products
9.3.1 Yogurt
9.3.2 Milk
9.4 Beverages
9.4.1 Alcoholic
9.4.2 Fruit Juice
9.4.3 Carbonated
10 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Amcor Limited
12.2 Tetra Pak International
12.3 Evergreen Packaging
12.4 Nippon Paper Industries
12.5 Elopak
12.6 TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material
12.7 Nampak Ltd
12.8 Refresco Gerber
12.9 Gammagroup Industriegter Handelsges
12.10 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co
12.11 Weyerhaeuser Company
12.12 SIG Combibloc Obeikan
12.13 Clearwater Paper Corporation
12.14 Lami Packaging Co
12.15 Mondi Ltd
12.16 IPI s.r.l
12.17 Uflex Ltd
