SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-demand video wellbeing solution, Grokker , welcomed two new hires today, bringing aboard James Caratozzolo as Head of Engineering and Tess Martel as Regional Vice President, South.



Caratozzolo comes to Grokker from commercial real estate transaction platform, Ten-X, where he served as Engineering Manager, guiding his team through a period of accelerated feature releases. In this capacity, Caratozzolo focused on driving business and people impact through goal alignment, resource planning and cross-functional collaboration. He has been involved in software engineering for more than 20 years in various roles and brings extensive knowledge and experience to Grokker.

Martel joins Grokker from WW Health Solutions, where she worked as Strategic Sales Manager, supporting clients, including large universities, extensive health systems and global airlines. She immersed herself in the health and wellness space at Viverae, holding multiple management titles during her five years at the company. With over 12 years in sales, Martel is a dynamic leader, committed to driving and delivering successful outcomes for Grokker and its clients.

Martel shared, “2020 has proven the importance of maintaining employee health and wellbeing despite the circumstances. I’m thrilled to be a part of a company that makes that possible for employers facing the new normal of today’s workplace, and I look forward to growing Grokker’s stellar client roster.”

“This is an exciting time to join Grokker,” added Caratozzolo. “Especially given the company’s ability to reach users anytime, anywhere and from any device. I’m excited to be part of a team that is empowering people through wellbeing while offering both a world-class experience and the widest selection of premium content in the industry.”

Grokker founder and CEO Lorna Borenstein concluded, “We’re delighted to welcome James and Tess to Grokker. They both bring a wealth of experience and a passion for Grokker’s vision of advancing the pursuit of physical, spiritual and emotional wellbeing for everyone. With their proven track records, James and Tess will be instrumental in expanding Grokker’s position as both an innovator in the wellbeing space and trusted partner in building happier, healthier and more resilient workforces.”

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees in feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health and calm financial stress.