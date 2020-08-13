MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“I am pleased to report that our strong business momentum continued in the second quarter of 2020, with an 8% increase in sales compared to the second quarter of 2019,” commented Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We benefited from robust consumer demand during the quarter both through our retail and e-commerce sales channels. Our team executed incredibly well in a dynamic operating environment, truly demonstrating the strength and resiliency of our organization. We believe research and trends around probiotics, vitamin D and immunity supporting foods continues to attract consumers, particularly in light of the ongoing pandemic. As consumers place greater emphasis on self-care, health and nutrition, Lifeway will be there to meet the demand for natural, probiotic products that taste great and offer a range of benefits. Going forward, we expect to maintain our growth trajectory as we benefit from increases in velocity and distribution, as well as new product innovation.”

Second Quarter Results

Net sales were $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.0% from $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 27.7% for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 410 basis points from 23.6% for the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit percentage was 24.0% in prior year period. The increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the impact of favorable milk pricing, partially offset by an increase in salaries associated with hourly commitment award wage premiums implemented during 2020 due to COVID-19. Additionally, depreciation expense increased reflecting our continued investment in manufacturing improvements.

Second quarter of 2020 selling expenses were consistent with the second quarter of 2019 at $2.7 million. Selling expenses as a percentage of net sales were 10.9% during the second quarter compared to 11.6% for the same period in 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased $0.5 million or 8.0% to $5.9 million for the first half of 2020 from $6.4 million during the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily a result of lower compensation expense due to organizational changes made in 2019 and lower incentive compensation, partially offset by increased professional fee expense.

The effective income tax rate for the first half of 2020 was 29.0% compared to (7.2%) in the same period last year. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to non-deductible officer compensation expense, non-deductible compensation expense related to equity incentive awards, separate state tax rates, and the provision for unrecognized tax benefits. The increase was partially offset by the benefit from a net operating loss carryback provision of the CARES Act which went into effect during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Although similar items were reflected in 2019, the percentage effect is substantially different due to the difference in pre-tax income in 2020 compared to the pre-tax loss in 2019.

The Company reported earnings of $0.06 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, an increase from earnings of $0.01 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020, and as compared to a net loss of $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “from time to time,” “intend,” “plan,” “ongoing,” “realize,” “should,” “may,” “could,” “believe,” “future,” “depend,” “expect,” “will,” “result,” “can,” “remain,” “assurance,” “subject to,” “require,” “limit,” “impose,” “guarantee,” “restrict,” “continue,” “become,” “likely,” “opportunities,” “effect,” “change,” “estimate,” “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” and “predict.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, estimates and observations of future events based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made and include any statements that do not relate to any historical or current fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecast by our forward looking statements due in part to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that include: the decisions of consumers, our ability to successfully implement our business strategy, changes in the pricing of commodities, the effects of government regulations, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers and employees, and disruptions in our supply chain or our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, including those due to cyber security threats and the COVID-19 outbreak. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In thousands)

June 30,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,619 $ 3,836 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts and allowances of $1,300 and $1,100 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively 7,737 6,692 Inventories, net 6,653 6,392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,086 1,598 Refundable income taxes 615 681 Total current assets 20,710 19,199 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,394 22,274 Operating lease right-of-use asset 431 738 Intangible assets Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 12,824 12,824 Other intangible assets, net 74 152 Total intangible assets 12,898 12,976 Other assets 1,800 1,800 Total assets $ 57,233 $ 56,987 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,108 $ 5,282 Accrued expenses 3,066 4,087 Line of credit – current 2,757 – Accrued income taxes 92 154 Total current liabilities 11,023 9,523 Line of credit – 2,745 Operating lease liabilities 239 488 Deferred income taxes, net 1,292 922 Other long-term liabilities 42 58 Total liabilities 12,596 13,736 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 – – Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,592 and 15,710 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6,509 6,509 Paid-in capital 2,587 2,380 Treasury stock, at cost (12,548 ) (12,601 ) Retained earnings 48,089 46,963 Total stockholders' equity 44,637 43,251 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,233 $ 56,987

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 25,014 $ 23,153 $ 50,402 $ 47,768 Cost of goods sold 17,279 16,843 35,903 34,410 Depreciation expense 807 747 1,574 1,492 Total cost of goods sold 18,086 17,590 37,477 35,902 Gross profit 6,928 5,563 12,925 11,866 Selling expenses 2,720 2,691 5,295 5,830 General and administrative 2,731 2,898 5,876 6,390 Amortization expense 39 40 78 113 Total operating expenses 5,490 5,629 11,249 12,333 Income (loss) from operations 1,438 (66 ) 1,676 (467 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (30 ) (68 ) (69 ) (137 ) Gain on investments 4 – 4 – (Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment (33 ) 4 (28 ) 29 Other income, net 5 2 2 5 Total other income (expense) (54 ) (62 ) (91 ) (103 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,384 (128 ) 1,585 (570 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 404 13 459 (41 ) Net income (loss) $ 980 $ (141 ) $ 1,126 $ (529 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares: Basic 15,560 15,775 15,591 15,771 Diluted 15,586 15,775 15,607 15,771

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)