Prolonged Covid-19 status leads to emphasis on product enhancements
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension’s USA HQ -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Nano Dimension reported revenues of $288,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The Company ended the quarter with a cash and deposits balance of $49,525,000, while total operating loss for the second quarter was $3,812,000.
“As projected by our President & CEO in our last investors conference call in mid-May, the global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused a material decrease to our revenues, since companies and organizations around the world are not releasing budgets for purchases of capital equipment,” said Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension. “Yet, we are already witnessing electronic companies considering ways to shorten their supply chains by looking to reduce dependency in the Far East by buffering part of their manufacturing on the ground in America and Europe, rather than only in China. Our DragonFly LDM Additive Manufacturing Electronic system allows exactly this: Short-cycled and cost-efficient prototyping and eventually fabrication of functional high-performance electronic devices ('Hi-PEDs') with minimal ecological disruptions. In the meanwhile, rather than over spending on marketing and sales while the market is irresponsive as capital expenses budgets are Corona-stagnated, we are directing the resources received from the successful equity offerings in the second quarter of 2020 to product and technology development. As a result, we expect to be better positioned once the electronics landscape is revitalized in a post-Covid-19 resurgence,” concluded Ms. Sandler.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results
Balance Sheet Highlights
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential of its products and directing resources to product and technology development, its expectation to be better positioned as the electronics landscape is revitalized in a post-Covid-19 resurgence, and the Company’s intention to allocate more funds to R&D, in order to be ready with new technology as Covid-19 subsides. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Nano Dimension’s ability to increase sales and revenue, its burn rate, and its ability to continue as a going concern. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(In thousands of USD)
(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,290
|39,665
|3,894
|Bank deposits
|31
|9,860
|31
|Trade receivables
|1,174
|541
|1,816
|Other receivables
|573
|503
|570
|Inventory
|3,967
|3,956
|3,543
|Total current assets
|11,035
|54,525
|9,854
|Restricted deposits
|351
|376
|377
|Property plant and equipment, net
|5,350
|4,391
|4,743
|Right of use asset
|1,640
|2,258
|2,673
|Intangible assets
|5,597
|4,826
|5,211
|Total non-current assets
|12,938
|11,851
|13,004
|Total assets
|23,973
|66,376
|22,858
|Liabilities
|Trade payables
|819
|669
|850
|Other payables
|3,153
|3,678
|3,575
|Total current liabilities
|3,972
|4,347
|4,425
|Liability in respect of government grants
|867
|892
|1,044
|Lease liability
|1,273
|1,699
|2,089
|Liability in respect of warrants and rights of purchase
|2,804
|1,834
|3,698
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,944
|4,425
|6,831
|Total liabilities
|8,916
|8,772
|11,256
|Equity
|Share capital
|5,559
|66,236
|6,441
|Share premium and capital reserves
|63,850
|61,748
|65,202
|Treasury shares
|(1,509
|)
|(1,509
|)
|(1,509
|)
|Presentation currency translation reserve
|1,431
|1,431
|1,431
|Accumulated loss
|(54,274
|)
|(70,302
|)
|(59,963
|)
|Total equity
|15,057
|57,604
|11,602
|Total liabilities and equity
|23,973
|66,376
|22,858
|Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)
|For the Six-Month Period
Ended
June 30,
|For the Three-Month Period
Ended
June 30,
|For the Year
ended
December 31,
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|2,850
|990
|1,161
|288
|7,070
|Cost of revenues
|1,959
|589
|841
|174
|4,312
|Cost of revenues - amortization of intangible
|386
|386
|193
|193
|772
|Total cost of revenues
|2,345
|975
|1,034
|367
|5,084
|Gross profit (loss)
|505
|15
|127
|(79
|)
|1,986
|Research and development expenses, net
|4,474
|3,597
|2,322
|1,895
|8,082
|Sales and marketing expenses
|2,871
|1,749
|1,507
|930
|5,469
|General and administrative expenses
|1,590
|1,943
|1,023
|908
|3,270
|Operating loss
|(8,430
|)
|(7,274
|)
|(4,725
|)
|(3,812
|)
|(14,835
|)
|Finance income
|7,317
|130
|3,796
|--
|8,765
|Finance expense
|1,551
|3,195
|(*)
|259
|4,453
|(*)
|2,283
|Total comprehensive loss
|(2,664
|)
|(10,339
|)
|(1,188
|)
|(8,265
|)
|(8,353
|)
|Basic loss per share (after 1:50 reverse split effective June 29, 2020)
|(0.82
|)
|(0.55
|)
|(0.33
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(2.38
|)
(*) The Finance expenses are mainly attributed to finance expenses due to changes in the fair value of warrants of approximately $3,023,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2020, and approximately $4,322,000 in the second quarter of 2020.
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
|(In thousands of USD)
|Share
capital
|Share
premium
and
capital
reserves
|Treasury
shares
|Presentation currency
translation
reserve
|Accumulated
loss
|Total
equity
|For the six months ended June 30, 2020:
|Balance as of January 1, 2020
|6,441
|65,202
|(1,509
|)
|1,431
|(59,963
|)
|11,602
|Issuance of ordinary shares, net
|55,512
|(9,743
|)
|--
|--
|--
|45,769
|Conversion of convertible notes
|2,013
|(78
|)
|--
|--
|--
|1,935
|Exercise of warrants and options
|2,270
|2,883
|--
|--
|--
|5,153
|Share-based payments
|--
|3,484
|--
|--
|--
|3,484
|Net loss
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(10,339
|)
|(10,339
|)
|Balance as of June 30, 2020
|66,236
|61,748
|(1,509
|)
|1,431
|(70,302
|)
|57,604
|For the three months ended June 30, 2020:
|Balance as of April 1, 2020
|12,219
|65,216
|(1,509
|)
|1,431
|(62,037
|)
|15,320
|Issuance of ordinary shares, net
|51,747
|(9,325
|)
|--
|--
|--
|42,422
|Exercise of warrants and options
|2,270
|2,883
|--
|--
|--
|5,153
|Share-based payments
|--
|2,974
|--
|--
|--
|2,974
|Net loss
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(8,265
|)
|(8,265
|)
|Balance as of June 30, 2020
|66,236
|61,748
|(1,509
|)
|1,431
|(70,302
|)
|57,604
Nano Dimension Ltd.
