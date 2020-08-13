Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Dressing Rooms - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Virtual Dressing Rooms market accounted for $2.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.37 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing range of products available for customers, need for ensuring the security of products and increasing investments by various retailers. However, lack of knowledge about the products is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Virtual dressing rooms are the online equivalent of in-store fitting rooms which allows customers to try on clothes and check its fit, size and style virtually. It has superior speed and efficiency than conventional dressing rooms.
By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers customization and maintenance facilities for various solutions offered. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the existence of highly competitive retail sector in the region.
Some of the key players in Virtual Dressing Rooms Market include Magic Mirror, Metail, Trimirror, Total Immersion, Visualook, AstraFit, Fision Technologies, Zugara, FXGear, Sensemi, Fit Analytics, 3D-A-Porter, True Fit, ELSE Corp, Memomi, Sizebay, Coitor IT Tech, REACTIVE REALITY GMBH, Dressformer, 3DLOOK Inc., Elpro Technologies and Fitnect Interactive.
Components Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Virtual Dressing Rooms Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Services
5.4 Software
6 Global Virtual Dressing Rooms Market, By End User
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Virtual Store
6.3 Physical Store
7 Global Virtual Dressing Rooms Market, By Geography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.2.1 US
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 Italy
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Japan
7.4.2 China
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 New Zealand
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.5 South America
7.5.1 Argentina
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Chile
7.5.4 Rest of South America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
7.6.1 Saudi Arabia
7.6.2 UAE
7.6.3 Qatar
7.6.4 South Africa
7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
9.1 Magic Mirror
9.2 Metail
9.3 TriMirror
9.4 Total Immersion
9.5 Visualook
9.6 AstraFit
9.7 Fision Technologies
9.8 Zugara
9.9 FXGear
9.10 SenseMi
9.11 Fit Analytics
9.12 3D-A-Porter
9.13 True Fit Corporation
9.14 ELSE Corp
9.15 Memomi
9.16 Sizebay
9.17 Coitor IT Tech
9.18 REACTIVE REALITY GMBH
9.19 Dressformer
9.20 3DLOOK Inc.
9.21 Elpro Technologies
9.22 Fitnect Interactive
