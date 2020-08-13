Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Financial Services: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile financial services opportunity is maturing and some service providers are willing to move beyond person-to-person transfers and payments to offer more-sophisticated products.
This report analyses the different strategies adopted by telecom operators for their mobile financial services. It provides an overview of the services offered by operators and assesses usage, transactions, and revenue, partnerships, and user interface. It also provides recommendations for mobile operators.
The report answers the following questions:
Mobile wallets and mobile financial services are a key proposition for mobile operators outside of their core connectivity services, particularly in the emerging markets of Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
This report uses case studies to analyse the different approaches to mobile financial services adopted by selected operators around the world. It looks at different services and features offered and provides best practices in terms of service design and ecosystem building. It also provides metrics to assess the impact and efficiency of those services and their contribution to operators' overall performance.
Key Implications
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
