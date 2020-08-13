DENVER, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that NeuroPharm Inc., a company focused on developing unique mental health therapies and approaches for veteran wellness, was recently covered in Forbes for its ground-breaking psilocybin clinical trials for treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Conducted in collaboration with Leiden University Medical Center of The Netherlands (LUMC) and the ARQ National Psychotrauma Centre, the first phase of the trial will include three doses of psilocybin spread out over three weeks and is believed to be the first clinical trial of its kind.

Speaking with award-winning journalist Javier Hasse, NeuroPharm Scientific Advisor Dr. Rakesh Jetly, OMM, CD, MD, FRCPC said that evidence suggests that military veterans are particularly difficult to treat using conventional therapies, which increases the need for novel therapies like psilocybin.

“These preliminary trials have been so impressive that they have led to the FDA to designate MDMA and psilocybin ‘breakthrough therapies’ for PTSD and treatment-resistant depression, respectively,” commented Dr. Jetly.

The clinical trials are expected to first begin in LUMC later this year, under the supervision of Prof. Eric Vermetten, and then later advanced throughout Europe, North America and the Caribbean.

Click here to read the full Forbes article.

Mydecine has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement with NeuroPharm Inc., for the acquisition of all of its outstanding shares and will be proceeding with closing in the coming days.

About NeuroPharm Inc.

NeuroPharm Inc. is a Canadian-based healthcare company developing a unique set of pharmaceutical and natural health products addressing mental wellness in vulnerable populations. It is committed to bringing to market adaptive plant-based therapies for use as an adjunct to clinical therapy to treat traumatic disorders specifically observed in veterans and first responders. NeuroPharm was founded by a dedicated group of former military personnel motivated to seek alternative treatments addressing these traumatic disorders experienced by many veterans following active service. The management team is proud to include contributions and advisory from esteemed scientific, academic, clinical and product development specialists.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a publicly traded life sciences parent company dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health solutions stemming from fungi. Mydecine’s experienced cross functional teams have the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of medicine development including synthesis, genetic research, import/export, delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and distribution. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is positioned at the forefront of psychedelic medicine naturally derived from fungi, therapeutic solutions, and fungtional™ mushroom vitality products. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ focus on providing innovative and effective options that can provide millions of people with a healthier quality of life.

