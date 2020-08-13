Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incontinence and Ostomy Care Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in an aging population, increased utilization of the various incontinence and ostomy care products for the management or treatment of different types of incontinence and ostomy surgeries among patients, a growing inclination towards technologically advanced incontinence and ostomy care products with better therapeutic outcomes and also increasing awareness about the disease and the availability of the wide varieties of products to manage or treat the disease conditions are fuellng growth in the incontinence and ostomy care global market.

The global incontinence and ostomy care global market is expected to reach $24,577.9 million by 2026 growing at a mid single digit from 2019 to 2026, due to an increase in the population prone to aging related medical conditions, a growing prevalence of medical conditions such as women's health related conditions (e.g. childbirth, menopause), inflammatory bowel diseases (crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), neurological diseases (multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease), oncology (colorectal and prostate cancer) and others diseases.



In addition, increasing awareness & acceptance of the condition of incontinence & ostomy, growing economies and increasing demand for better healthcare facilities in emerging markets is driving the market forward.



The incontinence and ostomy market is segmented by product, utility, application, end-user and geography.



Based on product type, the incontinence and ostomy care global market is segmented into incontinence and ostomy care. The incontinence care segment is the largest and fastest growing product segment and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Based on disease type, the incontinence care market is classified into urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence. Urinary incontinence accounted for the largest and fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Based on product type, the incontinence care market is segment into disposables and implantable device. Among these segments, the disposables segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Implant devices are the fastest growing segment at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

In the disposable global market by type, the adult diapers segment holds the highest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit from 2019 to 2026. Incontinence Catheter is the fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Among the overall adult diaper market by type, the underwear & briefs segment holds the highest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Pads & Guards is the fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

In the implant devices by product type, the Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) segment holds the highest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Based on utility, the incontinence and ostomy care global market is segmented into security & leakage control, protection & cleansing, odor control and irrigation products. The Security & Leakage control segment is the largest and fastest growing segment and expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, due to increasing use of security and leakage control devices for incontinence and stoma management and increasing technological advancement in these devices to increase efficiency.

Based on application, the incontinence and ostomy global market is segmented into women's health related, neurological conditions, oncology, urinogenital diseases, GI Tract diseases and others. The women's health related segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The oncology segment is the fastest growing segment and is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increases in the prevalence of prostate, colorectal and bladder cancers.

Based on end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, home care, and others that consist of clinics and research institutes. Homecare accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and it expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the availability of better and technologically advanced personalized incontinence and stoma management products. Hospitals is the fastest growing segment and is projected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing availability of various advanced minimally invasive treatments.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa). Europe accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the increasing prevalence of targeted disease in the region, a growing geriatric population, increasing penetration and adoption of advanced products and increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to an increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing penetration of reimbursement schemes in developing countries, growing demand for better healthcare facilities from the population in the region and growing economies of the region, availability of various kinds of incontinence and ostomy management products and increasing medical tourism prospects in the region.

Some of the major players in the incontinence and ostomy care market include Essity AB (Sweden), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec Group plc (U.K.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Ontex (Belgium), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Hollister Incorporated (U.S.), Salts Healthcare (U.K.), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Abena A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc., (U.S.), Domtar Corporation (U.S.) and others.

