VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig on its 100% owned Scottie Gold Project. The second drill rig will increase the amount of drilling by 40%, an additional 2,000 metres to the follow up drill campaign. Scottie is now targeting a total of 7,000 metres of drilling during the 2020 summer field season.

President and CEO, Bradley Rourke commented, “With our strong financial position, favourable market conditions and abundance of drill targets, we have decided to increase the metres drilled this summer. The addition of a second drill rig allows us to test new prospective zones and improve the cost efficiency of drilling additional metres given that all the infrastructure and personnel are already in place.”

Scottie’s 2020 drill program will follow up on the Company’s successful drill campaign of the 2019 season, including intercepts of 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres on the Blueberry vein, 11.72 g/t gold over 10.95 metres on the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine M-zone, and 73.32 g/t gold over 4.38 metres on the Bend vein. In addition to the follow-up drilling, the Company will test other prospective targets, including the newly discovery Domino Zone, which has a strike length of 700 metres and a width of 200 metres, and returned grab samples of up to 536 g/t gold.

Scottie has completed a total of 2,220 metres in 10 diamond drill holes since the commencement of drilling on July 9 and are excitedly waiting for assay results. The drill results will be reported in batches as they are received.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds 24,589 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902 or Rahim Lakha, Corporate Development at (416) 414-9954.

