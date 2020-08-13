Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Management System (BMS) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building management system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the building management system (BMS) market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings, growing integration of IoT, and simplified building operation and maintenance.



The study includes the Building management system market size and forecast through 2024, segmented by software, service type, end use industry, and region.



Some of the building management system companies profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc.; Johnson Controls International PLC; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; United Technologies Corp.; ABB Ltd.; Azbil Corporation; Delta Controls; Larsen & Toubro Limited.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Building management system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Building management system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by software, service type, end use industry, and region.

Market size by various applications such as by software, service type, end use industry, and region. Regional analysis: Building management system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Building management system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for building management system in the building management system market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for building management system in the building management system market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, building management system in the Building management system market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, building management system in the Building management system market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the building management system market by software (facility management, security management, energy management, infrastructure management, and emergency management), service type (professional services and managed services), end use industry (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW)?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the building management system market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the building management system market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this building management system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the building management system market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the building management system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this building management system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this building management system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, building management system market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Building Management System Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Building Management System Market by Software

3.3.1 Facility Management

3.3.2 Security Management

3.3.3 Energy Management

3.3.4 Infrastructure Management

3.3.5 Emergency Management

3.4 Global Building Management System Market by Service Type

3.4.1 Professional Services

3.4.2 Managed Services

3.5 Global Building Management System Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1 Residential

3.5.2 Commercial

3.5.3 Industrial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Building Management System (BMS) Market by Region

4.2 North American Building Management System (BMS) Market

4.3 European Building Management System (BMS) Market

4.4 APAC Building Management System (BMS) Market

4.5 RoW Building Management System (BMS) Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by Software

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by Service Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Building Management System Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Building Management System Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Honeywell International Inc.

7.2 Johnson Controls International PLC

7.3 Schneider Electric SE

7.4 Siemens AG

7.5 United Technologies Corp.

7.6 ABB Ltd.

7.7 Azbil Corporation

7.8 Delta Controls

7.9 Larsen & Toubro Limited.

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



