DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareerStaff Unlimited (CareerStaff), a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been certified a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. Ninety percent of respondents said CareerStaff is a great place to work, an improvement from 88% the previous year. The Great Place to Work® series is based on extensive employee feedback, including a survey on overall workplace culture. The survey was completed by 93% of CareerStaff employees.



“Receiving this certification is due to the exceptionally talented individuals that we hire,” says Josh Bellus, President of CareerStaff. “We train our team members thoroughly and continuously provide them with ongoing professional development. By starting with top-grade talent and perpetually investing in their professional success, our employees are a significant differentiator for the company.”

Employees highly regard the CareerStaff’s overall culture, management and people as well as positively noting the following:

90% of employees at CareerStaff Unlimited say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

96% of people here are given a lot of responsibility.

96% say when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

95% say people care about each other here.

93% say that management is competent at running the business.

93% say I am able to take time off from work when I think it's necessary.

This certification comes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations throughout the country. CareerStaff is among other great organizations that are leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, their clients and their clinicians during this difficult time.

To learn more about CareerStaff’s ratings, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7008365 .

If you are looking for a healthcare position or to fill your staffing needs, please visit www.careerstaff.com .

About CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC:

CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC is a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry. Our mission is to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. We serve our mission by leveraging a national network 25+ offices throughout the United States. CareerStaff’s services include local, travel and per diem employment opportunities for nurses, therapists and pharmacists. Additionally, CareerStaff provides Managed Service Programs to hundreds of healthcare facilities nationally. By offering unparalleled customer service, unique placement opportunities, top pay and benefits and employment that meets the lifestyle requirements of our clinicians, CareerStaff attracts high quality clinicians who transition well to new environments and rapidly assimilate into facility teams.

To learn more about CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC, visit www.careerstaff.com or contact Amanda Schweikhard at 972-942-4452.