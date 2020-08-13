HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (SEGI ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edward Sylvan, as President of the Monaco International Film Festival (MIFF).



The Monaco International Film Festival and Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. have partnered to further enhance the digital profile of one of the most prestigious festivals on the circuit at a time when independent distributors build revenue streams by partnering with movie theatres and Film Festivals launch their own independent digital platforms.

Now in its 18th year, The MIFF is considered the Crown Jewel of the international Film Festival circuit and attracts the top film makers, celebrities, investors, industry leaders, and politicians from around the globe. The Angel Film Awards produced by the MIFF is an exclusive event that brings together the filmmaking industry, artists, and visionaries, to the wealthiest country in the world.

Festivals Co creators Rosana Golden and Dean Bentley are quoted as saying “During these challenging times we continue to look towards the future and embrace any opportunities that will grow the MIFF and The Angel Film Awards. We are confident that working with Mr. Edward Sylvan and Sycamore will bring our beloved festival to the next level.”

As President, Mr. Sylvan will seek to uplift the profile of the festival globally to attract international films, filmmakers and talent that further speaks to the festival’s new diverse voice.

"I am honored to be appointed as President of the MIFF,” Says Edward Sylvan. He goes on to say “The festivals mandate is what I have stood for my entire life and serves as a platform to promote films of equality, diversity and other complex subject matter using nonviolent storytelling. It takes an extremely high level of filmmaking talent and creativity to tell stories this way. I am excited to join this wonderful team and be a part of taking the MIFF to new heights."

Utilizing its film marketing expertise, paired with the MIFF reputation for attracting commercially viable films, Sycamore's plan is to acquire select MIFF titles and distribute the films both domestically and internationally.

The annual event is scheduled to be held February 25th to 28th 2021, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Organizers are taking every conceivable precaution to ensure a safe and successful event.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Is a diversified entertainment company specializing in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.

The Monaco International Film Festival:

celebrates peace, love and the art of making movies and a unique collaboration of multi-talented writers, filmmakers, producers and musicians. The Angel Film Awards mission is to entertain, inform, inspire, encourage and educate. We honor artists, address complex social issues, and strengthen ties between international audiences. An inspiring & intimate platform in Monte Carlo developing tools and forging new alliances within the international film and entertainment industry.

