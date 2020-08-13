DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy today reported it will deliver energy to business development sites that are helping power Michigan’s growth, including three ranked among the most impactful in North America – new facilities for Amazon, Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor Co.

Site Selection magazine ranked North America’s top 20 development deals based on capital investment and job creation. The Detroit area’s entries include:

Amazon regional distribution center – Pontiac, MI

Fiat Chrysler assembly plant – Detroit, MI

Ford Motor Co. plant retooling – Flat Rock, MI

“Energy is a key factor whenever a company chooses a new location,” said Monique Holliday-Bettie, manager, economic development, DTE Energy. “The infrastructure for delivering affordable, reliable energy needs to be in place to meet the new development’s needs and help it thrive. DTE is proud to be an integral part of the development of the three projects on Site Selection’s list, and we look forward to supplying their energy needs for decades to come, which will also help the communities around them flourish.”

“These projects highlight the importance of working with our local and industry partners on efforts to attract and grow businesses that create pathway and high wage jobs and bring critical investment to our communities," said Josh Hundt, executive vice president and chief business development officer at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “Having our utility companies like DTE at the table is critical to our success.”

“Attracting development to a city is a highly competitive process,” said Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges, executive vice president of economic development and investment services for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC). “New investors are looking for a highly skilled workforce, available real estate and the incentives to make a deal. However, without sufficient, reliable and competitively priced utilities, companies won’t even consider a site. That’s why the DEGC values DTE – not only for its ability to promote economic development – but because of its commitment to Detroit residents.”

“We’re certainly pleased that Site Selection Magazine recognized the great work of companies like Amazon, FCA and Ford – as they continue to expand and invest in the economic infrastructure of North America,” said Maureen Krauss, CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership. “This in turn aligns with our core mission to market, grow and support the Detroit region. Their profound commitment and impact will create employment opportunities for its surrounding communities for years to come.”

DTE’s economic development team offers valuable services to businesses considering a new location in the communities DTE serves. When DTE is contacted by an interested company, DTE assigns a development specialist to help the business secure low-cost energy rates for the new facility, as well as construction incentives, site selection services, and energy optimization programs and resources to help drive efficiencies and cost savings. In addition, as many companies have aggressive environmental commitments, DTE can offer them access to clean and renewable energy to help manage their carbon footprints and meet their promises.

“We’re committed to giving every prospective new development our full attention to help these businesses make their decisions,” Bettie said. “With DTE’s leading renewable energy programs like MIGreenPower -- which lets a customer allocate a percentage or all of their electric use to DTE’s solar and wind generation initiatives -- we can help make a compelling argument that locating in Michigan is not only environmentally responsible but also a formula for success.”

Businesses interested in developing in Michigan can review the services and support DTE offers by visiting dteenergy.com/econdev, or by reaching out to econ_dev@dteenergy.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

Chris Lamphear DTE Energy 313.235.5555