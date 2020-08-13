– New interim data from Phase 2 ACCURACY study of AL101 for the treatment of R/M ACC to be presented at ESMO 2020 –
– On track to initiate patient dosing in Phase 2 TENACITY study of AL101 for the treatment of TNBC in 2020 –
REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA) (the Company or Ayala), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and highlighted recent progress and upcoming milestones for its pipeline programs.
“Our successful IPO in the second quarter represents an important step for Ayala as we work to make meaningful strides across our exciting programs. With a well-capitalized foundation on which to further develop our novel pipeline of therapies for genetically defined cancers, we are poised to execute across multiple milestones in the remainder of 2020 and through the first half of 2021,” said Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala. “We are looking forward to presenting new interim data from our Phase 2 ACCURACY study of AL101 for the treatment of ACC in September 2020, while also continuing to dose patients in the 6mg dose cohort of the study. Now more than ever, the need for innovation and drug development is evident and we are pleased by the additional clinical progress we have made to-date. This quarter our IND was accepted for our Phase 2 TENACITY study of AL101 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic triple negative breast cancer who have undergone up to three prior lines of therapy and we are on track to begin dosing patients this year.”
Key Business and Clinical Highlights
Upcoming Milestones
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). Ayala’s lead product candidate, AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC (ACCURACY) bearing Notch activating mutations. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our development of AL101 and AL102, the promise and potential impact of our preclinical or clinical trial data, the timing of and plans to initiate additional clinical trials of AL101 and AL102, upcoming milestones, including without limitation the timing and results of any clinical trials or readouts, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and upcoming events and presentations. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. The words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the continuity of our business; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our cash runway; our limited operating history and the prospects for our future viability; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in regulatory approval; our requirement to pay significant payments under product candidate licenses; the approach we are taking to discover and develop product candidates and whether it will lead to marketable products; the expense, time-consuming nature and uncertainty of clinical trials; enrollment and retention of patients; potential side effects of our product candidates; our ability to develop or to collaborate with others to develop appropriate diagnostic tests; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; risks associated with international operations; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; the potential volatility of our common stock; costs and resources of operating as a public company; unfavorable or no analyst research or reports; and securities class action litigation against us. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 12, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
PART I—FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1: Financial Statements
AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|57,355
|$
|16,725
|Short-term Restricted Bank Deposits
|83
|83
|Trade Receivables
|836
|469
|Prepaid Expenses and other Current Assets
|353
|417
|Total Current Assets
|58,627
|17,694
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Other Assets
|$
|283
|$
|283
|Deferred Offering Costs
|—
|656
|Property and Equipment, Net
|1,365
|1,421
|Total Long-Term Assets
|1,648
|2,360
|Total Assets
|$
|60,275
|$
|20,054
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY (DEFICIT):
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade Payables
|$
|3,565
|$
|2,922
|Other Accounts Payables
|2,220
|2,380
|Total Current Liabilities
|5,785
|5,302
|LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term Rent Liability
|534
|299
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|$
|534
|$
|299
|Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value:
|Series A Preferred Stock of $0.01 par value per share; 3,700,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and none on June 30, 2020 respectively; 3,679,778 issued and outstanding shares at December 31, 2019 and none on June 30, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference value of $23,919 and $0 at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 respectively
|$
|23, 823
|Series B Preferred Stock of $0.01 par value per share; 4,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and none on June 30, 2020 respectively; 3,750,674 issued and outstanding shares at December 31, 2019 and none on June 30, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference value of $29,668 and $0 at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 respectively
|—
|29,550
|Total Convertible Preferred Stock
|$
|—
|$
|53,373
|STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT:
|Common Stock of $0.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020; 5,064,722 and 12,779,284 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively; 4,998,874 and 12,660,841 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively
|$
|128
|51
|Additional Paid-in Capital
|107,879
|1,770
|Accumulated Deficit
|(54,051
|)
|(40,741
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|53,956
|(38,920
|)
|Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|$
|60,275
|$
|20,054
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
AYALA PHARMACEUTICAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share & per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands except share and per share data)
|Revenues from licensing agreement
|$
|1,045
|$
|852
|$
|2,046
|$
|1,117
|Cost of services
|1,045
|160
|2,046
|425
|Gross profit
|—
|692
|—
|692
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|5,067
|3,439
|10,195
|6,191
|General and administrative
|1,546
|1,021
|2,857
|1,869
|Operating loss
|(6,613
|)
|(3,768
|)
|(13,052
|)
|(7,368
|)
|Financial Income, net
|40
|98
|2
|234
|Loss before income tax
|(6,573
|)
|(3,670
|)
|(13,050
|)
|(7,134
|)
|Taxes on income
|(139
|)
|(113
|)
|(260
|)
|(188
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|(6,712
|)
|(3,783
|)
|(13,310
|)
|(7,322
|)
|Net Loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(1.90
|)
|$
|(1.47
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|9,018,637
|4,974,839
|6,989,762
|4,969,735
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
