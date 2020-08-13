TORONTO, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns Canada today announced the release of its G3 prototype, giving franchisees an economical and contemporary roadmap for new-construction, accompanied by a level of support unprecedented in the business.



Leveraging the latest trends and owner insights, the designed-in-Canada G3 blueprint features flexible layouts that integrate comfort and innovation to elevate the guest experience and profitability for owners, developers and investors.



"To offer a revitalized hotel model, we needed to give our franchisees a floor plan that is cost-conscious and brand consistent," said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality. "Combining an attention-grabbing exterior with no-nonsense, attractive and functional interiors, G3 builds on the strong foundations of our earlier prototypes and complements our recently introduced Northern Dawn guest room refresh."



The new archetype includes a four-storey exterior façade that is sleek and incorporates a flat-roof design. The interior affords configuration and maintenance efficiencies inspired by consultations with existing owners and operators. An open lobby creates an inviting and welcoming space upon arrival. Wall-mounted headboards and desks maximize the in-room area, coupled with attractive colour schemes, abstract wall art and a modernized casegoods package that blends aesthetic appeal with purpose and versatility.



"Now more than ever, we know that it is essential to increase business to maintain financial viability. We have been working on resourceful ways and turn-key packages to move the brand forward even in challenging economic times," added Prince.



There are presently 115 independently owned & operated Days Inn hotels in Canada with another five in the pipeline.

About Days Inns Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with 115 independently owned and operated properties and over 9,120 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,800 properties worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada

