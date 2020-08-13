Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized LASIK Surgery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include growing demand for laser eye surgeries, rising prevalence of target diseases, and technological advancements.



The global geriatric population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. The increase in the aging population presents several public health challenges that people need to prepare for. Presbyopia is an age-related visual impairment. It results from the gradual decrease in accommodation expected with age and can have multiple effects on the quality of vision and quality of life. Though not incapacitating if corrected, presbyopia without optical correction results in an inability to perform once-effortless near tasks at a customary working distance without experiencing visual symptoms.



The personalized LASIK procedure is designed to be spherical aberration-neutral, neither creating nor reducing it. The treatment is still based on the refractive prescription in glasses. However, it does not measure and cannot correct other types of optical aberrations in the eye.



Key Market Trends



Presbyopia Shows Lucrative Growth Opportunity in the Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market



Presbyopia is the irreversible loss of the accommodative ability of the eye that occurs due to aging. The prevalence of presbyopia is higher in societies in which larger proportions of the population survive into old age. With the aging of the U.S. population, unprecedented numbers of patients with presbyopia can be expected to present to optometrists' offices in the coming years.



Since presbyopia is age-related, its prevalence is directly related to the proportion of older persons in the population. Although it is difficult to estimate the incidence of a chronic condition such as presbyopia, due to its slow onset, it appears that the highest incidence of presbyopia (i.e., first-reported effects) is in persons ages 42 to 44.



North America Dominates the Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market



In the North American region, the United States accounted for the largest market share, as a major section of the population is approaching vision corrective surgeries. According to the 2018 report of the American Optometric Association, Myopia affects nearly 30 percent of the United States population. While the exact cause of myopia is unknown, there is significant evidence that many people inherit myopia, or at least the tendency to develop myopia. If one or both parents are nearsighted, there is an increased chance their children will be nearsighted.



A new 2016 study estimated that 9.6 million adults in the United States are highly myopic, or severely nearsighted. Of those, nearly 820,000 have a degenerative form of the disease and more than 41,000 suffer a complication called myopic choroidal neovascularization that could cause long-term vision loss, with women at higher risk. The findings were published in Ophthalmology, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.



Competitive Landscape



The global Personalized LASIK Surgery market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Inc, Bausch Health, Carl Zeiss AG, Lasersight Technologies, Inc., Nidek Co. Ltd., Ziemer Group AG., among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



