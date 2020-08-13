Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Georg Hetrodt 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Sell c) Price(s)

Volume(s) DKK 725.00

6,193 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2020-08-12, 11:08 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

August 13, 2020

Contact:

Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.