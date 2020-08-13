Rotmans Furniture has come back strong from the COVID shutdown. It is adapting to the new “COVID normal” by extending sales over weeks to prevent large crowds and maintain social distancing.

Rotmans Furniture has come back strong from the COVID shutdown. It is adapting to the new “COVID normal” by extending sales over weeks to prevent large crowds and maintain social distancing.

Triple Tax Savings Sale expanded from 2 days to multiple weeks for first time ever! Going on now through August 30th

Huge inventory of mattresses, area rugs, designer rugs, handmade rugs in many sizes, bedrooms, dining rooms, desks, chairs, beds, and sofas perfect for home offices, virtual learning and boomerang kids

Buying partner brings buying power to Rotmans

Worcester, MA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rotmans Furniture and Flooring is providing a welcome respite and a huge price break for shoppers weary of being cooped up during the COVID shutdown and eager to get out and shop. Rotmans, a partially owned subsidiary of Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), provides the ideal “Retail Therapy” of a massive Triple Tax Savings Sale, large open spaces for easy social distancing, and an extensive inventory of hundreds of room vignettes in all styles and price ranges. It is New England’s largest furniture and flooring retail showroom encompassing over four acres. Masks are required to help ensure customer and staff safety.

Huge Annual Triple Tax Savings Sale going on through August 30th.

Rotmans’ hugely popular annual Triple Tax Savings Sale will run longer than ever this year – from now all the way to August 30th. Billed as its biggest sale of the year, Rotmans offers low sale prices of 35-65% off, plus an additional savings of three times the state sales tax, to celebrate the annual reprieve from the state sales tax granted by the Governor for one weekend each year.

Governor Baker moved the annual two-day holiday from mid August to August 29-30 this year due to Coronavirus. Rotmans is believed to be the only furniture retailer that offers the Triple Tax Savings and extends the tax holiday sale now through the state tax holiday weekend.

“We expanded the sale length to accommodate the largest number of customers without crowding, as it is important to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with state restrictions limiting number of staff and customers,” stated Steve Rotman, President and CEO of Rotmans and Vystar Corp. “We encourage customers to come during the week days, particularly in the mornings when customer traffic is lighter.”

“We are massively well stocked with inventory, and anticipate this sale will be larger than the previous year, since people are spending more time in their homes due to COVID restrictions,” Rotman noted. “Many furniture retail outlets are nearly empty due to supply chain disruptions. Thanks to our new buying partner, we’ve been fortunate to tap greater depth of product lines at better prices. The increased buying power and higher priority in shipments is far greater than we would have without our new buying partner. It enables us to offer our customers quick delivery of anything in stock in a multitude of colors and or styles.”

Rotman added, “When it comes to home furnishings, the showroom experience is so important. Customers want to see and touch items in person to ensure that each piece will help create the desired look, style and physical feel in their home for years to come. There’s nowhere in New England that matches the breadth of our showroom for size and available inventory.”

Rotmans returns strong despite COVID

Per the Governor’s COVID shutdown orders, Rotmans was closed from March 17th through June 10th, 2020. All non-essential employees were furloughed and a small number of administrative employees worked remotely. Because Rotmans was not considered an essential business, the Company also was not able to operate the warehouse to fulfill online orders.

“On the bright side, immediately after we reopened Rotmans in June, we experienced a surge of pent up buying among customers who had delayed purchases since March,” observed Rotman. “Typically, 30 to 40 percent of customers make purchases, but instead 50-70 percent were making purchases. That has since tapered off somewhat, but we are still tracking higher than normal for year over year sales for the months of June and July and we are doing it with fewer employees than normal.”

Approximately 60% of employees have been re-hired, and offers for re-employment have been extended to many others. However, some employees are opting not to return due to risk of COVID-19 exposure.

“Business is brisk, so we hope some additional employees will return.” Rotman noted. “Many have been with Rotmans for many years and they are like part of the family. We and our customers appreciate the years of knowledge about our business, product lines and customer service that they have.”

Financial projections for Rotmans

“Like almost every non-essential business, due to the COVID-19 related shutdown, revenue and expenses for sales and marketing for Rotmans in second quarter 2020 were down approximately 70% year over year,” Rotman stated. “However, we anticipate Rotmans’ third quarter revenue will be comparable to Q3 2019 and expenses should be lower than the comparable quarter year over year – if conditions and our ability to remain open continue through the end of the quarter.”

