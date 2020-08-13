Tampa, FL, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health, the Tampa-based industry leader in health IT and management, has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 List of the nation’s fastest-growing companies for the 8th year since 2012. This is a remarkable accomplishment, as only a fraction of companies have made the list twice, and only 1% of companies ranked have made the list eight or more times.



The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

DAS has grown exponentially in the last 3 years. “We are very honored to be recognized once again on such a prestigious list. Our team’s drive and dedication make us unmatched in the Health IT and management services sector," said David Schlaifer, President and CEO. “It is our people and our passion for customer service that have relentlessly led to our continued growth and innovation.”

About DAS Health

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals, and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas and New Hampshire, DAS delivers superior Information Technology, Electronic health records (EHR), RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement and practice management solutions for over 15,000 users nationwide. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.





