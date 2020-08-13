PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) is pleased to announce its growing CBD division has expanded into the burgeoning wholesale CBD marketplace. Wholesalers can now purchase products directly from American Green and experience our best possible pricing and availability.



“Our move into premium wholesale was simply a no-brainer for American Green,” says Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Kevin Davis. “American Green has spent the last 3 years refining its “top shelf” CBD products, and we’ve learned how to get those products to our customers anywhere in the world. Spending this time in retail has enabled us to develop distribution, technology, and pricing strategies to provide what we believe to be one of the most competitive and attractive wholesale programs in the CBD world,” concluded Davis.

Shareholders and ERBB interest holders can view our summer catalog which features deep discounts on over 50 premium CBD products including our new Zzzzzz™ Formula (that can help you get to sleep) by clicking HERE.

One key factor that separates American Green’s CBD Wholesale Program from others is “simplicity.” Typically wholesalers are faced with complicated pricing structures and something called “MOQs” which are used by manufacturers to ensure the buyer is purchasing the minimum number of units that are required to obtain better pricing for a particular product.

While this model is commonplace, it produces a “disconnect” between the manufacturer and the wholesaler, leaving “untapped” potential for future product sales because of the risk associated with ordering a “new” item. The American Green model is based on the total value of the order (by MSRP), meaning a distributor can receive a significant discount on a single sale, without committing to large quantities of a particular product.

We believe this model is superior because it allows wholesalers to “try” a product on a small scale without committing to a large purchase of a single unit - or SKU - that may or may not do well with their customers. This allows our larger wholesale customers to try new products without fear of being “locked in” on a product that turns out to be unpopular with their own customers.

In addition to our simple pricing model, wholesalers may also take advantage of American Green Local ™ which will feature their location as a spot for American Green retail customers to find our company’s products. “Built into” our wholesale program, American Green Local will allow consumers to find the American Green location closest to them; thus, turning it into a marketing tool designed to drive customers into our wholesalers’ stores.

We are confident that our premium USA-made products will prevail in a wholesale environment based on our: competitive pricing, product selection, product quality, and absolute dedication to the success of our wholesalers.

SPECIAL OFFER (AUGUST ONLY)

50% off any wholesale order over $1,500 (unprecedented, one-time offer).

TOP 5 PRODUCTS FOR RE-SALE:

American Green CBD Store Resources

● Subscribe to our Weekly Deals

● Become a Distributor

● Become an Affiliate

Why Shop American Green?

● Free Shipping On All Orders

● Large Selection of Products (over 140 items and growing)

● 100% USA Made Products

● All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

● 20% Discount For Shareholders (promo code INVESTOR)

● Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

American Green accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club (which are securely processed in the USA).

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magicalnipton/

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 individual certified shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.