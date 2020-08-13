STUART, Fla. , Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iRemed y Health care Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy ecommerce platform, announced that the launch of Project Restart earlier this month has been received with great enthusiasm and is already having positive impact on community care providers across the country. iRemedy created Project Restart in collaboration with several of the Company’s supply partners to donate needed medical products to frontline healthcare workers in underserved, underprivileged communities and neighborhoods.



Since formally launching Project Restart on August 5, 2020, iRemedy has already processed requests for and shipped free PPE supplies to:

Advantage Care Health Center, Brookville, New York

Arizona Community Assisted Living, Mesa, Arizona

Black Doctors COVID 19 Consortium, Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

CareLink, Providence, Rhode Island

David Raines Community Health Center, Bossier, Louisiana

The Way Free Medical Clinic, Green Cover Springs, Florida

Richard Hernandez, Assistant Manager of Arizona Community Assisted Living, noted, “I would like to thank iRemedy for their generous donation of PPE. We are an assisted living home and it means a lot that we are not forgotten during this time of need.”

“Each one of us that comprise the iRemedy team, including our valued medical supply partners, takes great pride in the immediate impact that Project Restart is having on care providers hard at work in our nation’s underserved care organizations. As more learn of this important initiative, we expect that the number of requests we receive each week will continue to escalate. When it does, we stand ready to help meet the demand,” added Tony Paquin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iRemedy.

To request a Project Restart care box, qualified community health center and clinic representatives should contact Keisha Graham at 407-395-4283 or via email at keisha@iremedy.com . Manufacturers and other suppliers of medical products interested in donating supplies to the Project Restart initiative for distribution to qualified care organizations should also contact Graham for additional information.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We service over 5,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Our industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com .