TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport™ (Formerly Franchise Holdings International Ltd)., (OTCQB: WKSP) (or the “Company”) be launching an all-new, world-class website this week (www.Worksport.com), which will contain a new level of excellence in photos, videos and exciting media assets. It will reflect the Company’s great leap forward in developing its brand as a product for both work and sport, the foundation of the brand name Worksport™.

“The new website, long in development, will be geared towards building the Worksport™ brand equity and interest as the Company is now assuming a leadership position in the auto accessory market with its devotion to innovation, quality, price, and increasing revenues,” said Worksport™ CEO Steven Rossi. “Those who visit www.Worksport.com will find a world of information about Worksport’s SC3, SC3Pro, SC4 and TC3 tonneau covers and a full complement of parts for Worksport™™ products.”

The new Worksport™ site will also utilize a proprietary revenue-centric backend system where Worksport™ customers can place and manage orders, as well as track shipments, and pay account balances. This technology will place Worksport™ in a key position as an advanced vertically integrated, connected, and accessible manufacturing brand.

The announcement of the new Worksport™ website followed a breakthrough week in which the Company revealed the launch date of the highly anticipated TerraVis™ System, believed to be the world’s first automotive add-on solar accessory that will electrify conventional trucks and soon provide a meaningful charge for forthcoming electric pickups and other light trucks. A separate website, www.goterravis.com , contains essential introductory information, including videos, photos, and early specifications, about the TerraVis™ System.

“Worksport is living up to its promise—and its forecasts,” said CEO Steven Rossi. “We invite our many friends and investors to visit the new Worksport.com site and provide feedback to us. We are very proud of the new website and believe our supporters will be, too. As we’ve said before, for Worksport™, the best is yet to come.”

Management notes this is an early release of the Worksport™ website and the site is still under development. The Corporation expects to post all product videos, photos, and technical data within the month of August.



“Our website will always be in flux,” Rossi said. “We will constantly be updating and improving it, with the first order of business photos, features videos, installation videos, and promotional videos for each of our four products. Once that is complete, we will continue to build the most immersive product experience in our online marketplace.”

About Worksport™ Ltd.

Worksport™, an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit http://www.Worksport.com . Currently listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “WKSP.”

Forward-Looking Statements

