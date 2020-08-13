SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) has ordered its EV ARC™ product to forward the utility’s innovation and environmental stewardship efforts and to promote off grid EV charging within its workplaces and corporate offices.



The deployment of the EV ARC™ product is intended to reduce the time and cost of construction associated with traditional grid-tied infrastructure as well as to demonstrate an additional source of electrical power to support the grid as EV adoption rates increase in the future.

"We see a unique opportunity to integrate the EV ARC into our strategy for providing charging solutions to our operators, including the ability to expand charging in remote locations or where on-grid chargers have yet to be installed. The fact that the product is transportable with a 100% renewable power source is an added benefit that supports our commitment to environmental stewardship and decarbonization," said Liz O'Connor, BGE's vice president of support services. "BGE is focused on bringing EV chargers to the region to help spur the adoption of electric vehicles. We are also working hard to electrify our fleet with a goal of having 50 percent of our fleet electric by 2030. Technologies like the EV ARC will help us as we work to achieve both these goals."

Baltimore Gas and Electric is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation and Maryland’s largest Gas and Electric utility. Headquartered in Baltimore, BGE provides service to more than 1.2 million electric customers and more than 650,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. BGE employs 3,100 people in the state of Maryland, making the company one of the 15 largest private employers in the region. BGE ordered the EV ARC™ product through a Master Contract between Envision Solar and Exelon Business Services Company LLC.

“BGE is an innovative utility which recognizes the fantastic potential of EVs and of powering them with distributed renewable power sources which are carbon free and highly robust,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “We are delighted to partner with BGE and our other utility customers like SDG&E and LGE. Electric vehicles are coming fast and they will need lots of infrastructure both connected to the grid and from distributed sources. Driving on sunshine delivered by our EV ARC products provides the ultimate clean, rapidly deployed and highly scalable solution for this exciting and rapid growth opportunity. Working with the utilities is an excellent way to scale up in a way that benefits everybody.”

