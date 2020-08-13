PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that Veltek Associates, Inc. (VAI) has selected Anexinet as a partner on VAI’s innovative Core2Scan system, which tracks the location of critical equipment as it moves across large campuses and from lab to lab. The new system tracks the location of assets and products, as well as documenting that equipment is properly maintained and compliance guidelines are followed. For more information, please see the full case study: https://bit.ly/3hyS6L2 .



VAI and its customers operate in a highly controlled environment that requires constant air-quality and surface-sterility monitoring, in addition to all equipment being subject to strict operating procedures around their introduction into the lab environment, calibration, and preventive maintenance. Healthcare equipment might often be misplaced for long periods of time, causing them to miss critical maintenance procedures and in some cases, devices failed to be located and were completely lost.

"Our customers were spending an enormous amount of time just trying to locate this equipment, which caused them to use twice as many resources as needed," said Veltek CTO, Doug Paradis.

Veltek devised the Core2Scan system, a hardware and software solution that tracks the physical location of mobile assets (machines) and automates the maintenance-documentation process. Veltek chose Anexinet as a key partner for the computer-based and web-based application which provides RFID tracking, tagging, and scanning, supported by a cloud-based infrastructure. The entire process is tracked to a facility map that records and displays the exact location of each machine.

"Anexinet did an outstanding job through the entire process to manage our priorities and develop the system features,” Paradis added. “Teams from both organizations worked closely together to make sure we were building a compliance-based solution that met all of our needs."

“Keeping track of mobile lab equipment and documenting its calibration and maintenance is crucial to pharmaceutical and biotechnology operations,” said Al Sporer, Anexinet VP of Digital Analytics Services. “We worked closely with Veltek team members to fully understand and execute on their vision for the Core2Scan solution—a hardware and software solution that tracks the physical location of machines and automates the maintenance-documentation process. We are proud to be a part of this vital application.”

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.