Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Type, Function, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this repor the automated storage and retrieval systems market size was valued at $7,351 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,928 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Automated storage and retrieval systems are computer-controlled systems that assist in delivering materials safely to the desired destination at the right time and at a minimized cost.. These systems improve the efficiency of transportation, storage, and retrieval of materials. The market is mainly driven by technological advancements in areas such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles; rise in need for automation in industries; and increased industrial production in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil. However, high initial capital investment limits the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market to a certain extent.



Moreover, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is analyzed with respect to various system types provided, such as unit load storage and retrieval system and bulk load storage and retrieval system. This is because these material handling systems are cost-effective and can handle several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips and time required for loading and unloading.



Furthermore, Europe dominates the automated storage and retrieval systems market growth in terms of revenue generation, attributed to heavy adoption among the automotive and e-commerce industry, followed by North America. Recent growth in automotive production in Europe as well as government regulations for cleanliness and hygiene in food & beverage industry fuel the installation of automated systems. Prominent players such as Kion Group AG, Kuka AG, and others are developing unit load automated guided vehicle with increased load capacity, safety, better space utilization, and high-efficiency permanent batteries. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to witness potential growth owing to rise in automotive production and modernization of facilities such as manufacturing plants.



Major players in this market focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient storage, and retrieval solutions to reach a wider customer base. For instance, System Logistics S.p.A. in 2020, achieved significant optimization in its Tosano Supermercati client's entire storage, palletization & shipment operations, reduced working times, and improved the working conditions of the operators in a hostile environment.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global automated storage and retrieval system market share is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the automated storage and retrieval system industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the global automated storage and retrieval system market potential.

Key Findings



By type, the unit load segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval systems market. However, the mini load segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the automated storage and retrieval systems industry.

By function, the storage segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval systems market share in 2019. However, the distribution segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the automotive sector generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the food & beverages sector is expected to witness a considerable growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific market trends is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Moderate-To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Moderate-To-High Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Case Studies

3.3.1. Dagab Ab With DaifUKu As/Rs Increases Storage Capacity

3.3.2. Toshiba Implemented a Dematic Modular Goods-To-Person (Mgtp) System

3.3.3. Smc Corporation Consolidates and Streamlines Operations With Bastian Solutions, Inc.

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in Demand for Asrs in Aviation Industry

3.4.1.2. Rise in Need to Reduce Costs and Achieve Optimum Utilization of Space

3.4.1.3. Increase in Implementation of Asrs in Distribution Supply Chain and Inventory Management

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Huge Initial Investment and Difficult to Customize

3.4.2.2. Scarcity of Skilled Labor and Technical Expertise

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in Automation in E-Commerce Across the Globe

3.4.3.2. Growth of Aviation Industry in Asia-Pacific Region

3.5. Impact of Government Regulations on the Big Data Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

3.6. Evolution of Automated Storage and Retrieval SysteMS Industry



Chapter 4: Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Autostore

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Carousel

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Mid Load

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Mini Load

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Unit Load

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7. Vertical Lift Module

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, by Function

5.1. Overview

5.2. Assembly

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Distribution

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Knitting

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Order Picking

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Storage

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, by Industry Vertical

6.1. Overview

6.2. Aviation

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Chemicals

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Retail & E-Commerce

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.6. Food & Beverages

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.7. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.8. Metals & Heavy Machinery

6.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.9. Semiconductors & Electronics

6.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Player Positioning

8.2. Top Winning Strategies

8.3. Competitive Dashboard

8.4. Heatmap Overview

8.5. Key Developments

8.5.1. New Product Launches

8.5.2. Partnership

8.5.3. Acquisition

8.5.4. Collaboration

8.5.5. Business Expansion



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Bastian Solutions, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Beumer Group

9.3. DaifUKu Co. Ltd.

9.4. Dematic

9.5. Honeywell Intelligrated

9.6. Kardex Group

9.7. Knapp AG

9.8. Murata Machinery, Ltd.

9.9. Ssi Schaefer

9.10. Tgw Logistics Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iqbu3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900