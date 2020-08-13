Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Air Purifier Market by Type, Technique and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable air purifier market was valued at $8,273.01 million in 2019 and is expected to garner $13,756.52 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.10% from 2020 to 2027. The air purifier is a device, which improves indoor air quality by eliminating pollutants from the air. A portable air purifier that are used indoor to purify the air is studied in the report. These air purifiers adsorb polluted air from the surrounding, thereby cleaning the air and dispersing it in the surrounding.



Air pollution continues to be a significant concern to public health worldwide and an alarming issue confronted by both developed and developing countries. In developed countries such as the U.S. and Europe, air pollution has been rather severe and remained a considerable environmental problem. However, compared with most developed countries that had accomplished industrialization for years, developing countries are confronting more severe air pollution due to intense energy consumption, large-scale demolishment & reconstructions, and an increase in emissions from transportation in the process of industrialization & urbanization.



Air pollution has an impact on most of the organs and systems of the human body. For instance, air pollutants can induce and aggravate diseases such as cardio cerebral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. In addition, air pollution has adverse effects on the nervous system, digestive system, and urinary system. Furthermore, long-term ambient air pollution exposure is reported to increase all-cause mortality. Moreover, air pollution has resulted in an alarming increase in the prevalence of many respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer. Thus, all these factors have collectively propelled the need for portable air purifiers, globally.



The report segments the global portable air purifier market based on type, technique, distribution channel, and region. Depending on the type, the market is differentiated into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, and others. By technique, it is categorized into high-efficiency particulate air, activated carbon filtration, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their portable air purifier market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global portable air purifier industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The portable air purifier market report includes the market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across four major regions and the prevailing opportunities.

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.1. Porter'sFive Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.1.2. High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.1.5. High Intensity of Rivalry

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Deteriorating Air Quality Across Globe

3.3.1.2. Rise in Awareness of Respiratory Disease Caused Due to Air Pollution

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High Periodic Maintenance Cost

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Introduction of Smart Air Purifiers

3.3.3.2. Growth in Online Sales



Chapter 4: Portable Air Purifier Market,By Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Dust Collectors

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Fume & Smoke Collectors

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Portable Air Purifier Market, by Technique

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. High-Efficiency Particulate Air (Hepa)

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Activated Carbon Filtration

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Portable Air Purifier Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Online Stores

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. Convenience Stores

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7: Portable Air Purifier Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.2.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.2.6.1. U. S.

7.2.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.2.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.6.2. Canada

7.2.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.2.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.6.3. Mexico

7.2.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.2.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.3.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.3.6.1. UK

7.3.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.3.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.2. Germany

7.3.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.3.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.3. France

7.3.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.3.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.4. Spain

7.3.6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.3.6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.5. Russia

7.3.6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.3.6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.6.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.3.6.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.4.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.4.6.1. China

7.4.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.4.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.2. Japan

7.4.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.4.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.3. India

7.4.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.4.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.4. South Korea

7.4.6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.4.6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.5. Australia

7.4.6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.4.6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.6.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.4.6.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.5.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.5.6.1. Latin America

7.5.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.5.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5.6.2. Middle East

7.5.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.5.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5.6.3. Africa

7.5.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

7.5.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel





Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International Inc

Whirlpool Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Levoit

Coway

Phillips

Sharp Corporation

Dyson Technology Limited

Austin Air Systems Limited

Blueair

