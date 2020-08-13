Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Market by Component, User Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global supply chain management market size was valued at $15.85 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $37.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.
In the current scenario, factors such as development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility, an increase in inclination toward cloud-based supply chain management software, rise in need of demand management solutions among enterprises, and adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are expected to fuel market growth. In addition, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and integration of block chain technology in SCM software is expected to drive the growth of the SCM market in the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the supply chain management market forecast period.
Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. The software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which helps enterprises to make efficient business decisions.
The growth of the global supply chain management market is driven by development of industrial-grade digital technology, A surge in need for improved supply chain visibility, and an increase in inclination toward cloud-based supply chain management software. Moreover, A surge in need of demand management solutions among enterprises and an increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and an increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upA surge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and integration of blockchain technology in SCM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.
The supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services.
The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.
Key Benefits
Key Findings of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research Methodology
1.4.1. Secondary Research
1.4.2. Primary Research
1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings
2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors
2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets
2.2. CXO Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3. Case Studies
3.3.1. Case Study 01
3.3.2. Case Study 02
3.4. Impact of Government Regulations on Global Supply Chain Management Software Market:
3.5. Industry Evolution
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Development of Industrial-Grade Digital Technology
3.6.1.2. Surge in Need for Improved Supply Chain Visibility
3.6.1.3. Increase in Inclination Towards Cloud-Based Supply Chain Management Software
3.6.1.4. Surge in Need of Demand Management Solutions Among Enterprises
3.6.1.5. Increase in Adoption of Scm Software in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. High Cost Associated With the Implementation and Maintenance of Scm Solution
3.6.2.2. Increase in Security & Privacy Concerns Among Enterprises
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Upsurge in Demand for Transportation Management SysteMS (TMS) Software
3.6.3.2. Integration of Blockchain Technology in Scm Software
Chapter 4: Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Component
4.1. Overview
4.2. Solution
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 5: Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Solution Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Transportation Management System
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.3. Warehouse Management System
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.4. Supply Chain Planning
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.5. Procurement and Sourcing
5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.6. Manufacturing Execution System
5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 6: Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Deployment Model
6.1. Overview
6.2. On-Premise
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.3. On-Demand/Cloud-Based
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 7: Global Supply Chain Management Market, by User Type
7.1. Overview
7.2. Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
7.3. Large Enterprises
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 8: Supply Chain Management Market, by Industry Vertical
8.1. Overview
8.2. Retail & Consumer Goods
8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
8.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
8.4. Manufacturing
8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
8.5. Food & Beverages
8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
8.6. Transportation & Logistics
8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country
8.7. Automotive
8.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country
8.8. Others
8.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 9: Supply Chain Management Market, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. LAMEA
Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Share Analysis, 2019
10.2. Top Winning Strategies
10.3. Competitive Dashboard
10.4. Key Developments
10.4.1. Product Launch
10.4.2. Product Development
10.4.3. Partnership
10.4.4. Acquisition
10.4.5. Collaboration
Chapter 11: Company Profile
11.1. Epicor Software Corporation
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Company Snapshot
11.1.3. Key Executives
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
11.2. Highjump
11.3. Infor
11.4. International Business Machines Corporation
11.5. Jda Software Group, Inc.
11.6. Kinaxis Inc.
11.7. Manhattan Associates
11.8. Oracle Corporation
11.9. Sap Se
11.10. The Descartes SysteMS Group Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpazp6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: