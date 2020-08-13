Kimberly, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standlee Premium Products, owner and manufacturer of the Standlee Premium Western Forage® brand, recently donated a truckload of Premium Alfalfa Cubes for horse and cattle owners in Southern California financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The donation is being administered through ASPCA’s The Right Horse Initiative.

“These 1,100 bags of our high-quality Alfalfa Cubes will hopefully help ease some of the burden and stress on owners to care for their beloved animals,” said Dusty Standlee, CEO, and President of Standlee Premium Products. Mr. Standlee continued, “Animal owners and their families have enough on their plates during this unfortunate situation and we hope this helps ease some of their burdens.”

As part of its COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Initiative, the ASPCA established an equine feed distribution center in Los Angeles to help equine owners care for their horses and other animals during this crisis. The Right Horse Initiative, a program of the ASPCA, was alerted to the needs of Los Angeles-area equines by one of its adoption partners, which reported an increase in calls for help from horse owners.

As hay shortages are prevalent and much of the land in the Los Angeles area is dry and desert-like, local horse owners expressed concern over limited options for feeding their equines as they face economic hardship or other challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Since April, over 3,500 bags of feed have been distributed, and nearly 1,300 horses in the Los Angeles area have been positively impacted.

About Standlee Premium Products

Standlee Premium Products is a family-owned forage company located in Southern Idaho. Founded in 1981, Standlee grows and manufactures a wide variety of high-quality forage-based products including bales, cubes & pellets under the Standlee Premium Western Forage® brand. Standlee also manufactures bedding for many animal species and loose forages for rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small companion animals. Standlee Premium Western Forage® products are sold throughout the United States and the World. For more information, visit www.standleeforage.com.

About the ASPCA and the Right Horse Initiative

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) was the first humane society to be established in North America and is, today, one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.aspca.org.

The Right Horse Initiative was formed in 2016 with the lofty goal of improving equine welfare through one powerful avenue: increasing adoption. This singular goal unites diverse stakeholders on one common issue, setting aside differences to do what’s best for horses. Matching the right horse with the right person creates safe, long-term placements and enables improvements across the broader spectrum of all equine welfare issues. The partner who had worked most closely with The Right Horse since inception was the ASPCA and its equine welfare department. With a shared vision for improving the welfare of all equines, it was a natural fit for The Right Horse’s adoption movement to continue gaining momentum under the umbrella of the ASPCA. For more information on the Right Horse Initiative, visit www.therighthorse.org.

