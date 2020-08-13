Austin, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, announced it has been selected by Nvision Development, an Orlando based, full service Real Estate Development Company, to perform the lease-up and management of Orlando’s newest student housing development, Vale East. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 456-bed property adds to the student housing leader’s growing portfolio of managed student housing communities and taps into the company’s successful history of third-party management capabilities and services.



Currently being developed near Valencia College’s East Campus, Vale East, when finished, will consist of three four-story buildings, and will feature one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. All units will include wood-style flooring, upgraded GE slate appliances, granite countertops, and individual pantries for each resident. In addition, each bedroom will have its own walk-in closet and private bathroom. On-site amenities feature one academic-focused clubhouse space including study areas, private conference rooms, a coffee bar, an indoor/outdoor community room, an outdoor Zen garden, and 24-hour access to computers and printing. The highly amenitized property will also feature a second recreation-focused clubhouse inclusive of a resort-style swimming pool and pavilion, fitness center, yoga studio, steam room, sauna, golf-simulator, bowling alley, game room, self-service mini-market, cabanas, corn hole turf, an outdoor entertainment screen, and an outdoor kitchen with grills.



Vale East will be the first and only student housing project specifically designed to serve the Valencia College community. Located only half a mile South of Valencia College’s East Campus, Vale East’s proximity will provide the option for students to walk to campus instead of commuting from the shadow market or living in product designed to cater exclusively to UCF students.



“When completed, Vale East will be an exceptional student housing property, and we couldn’t be more excited to help introduce this new community to the students and future residents in Orlando,” said Madison Meier, Vice President of Business Development at Campus Advantage. “Performing lease-up services for new developments is an integral part of our growth and success at Campus Advantage, and we look forward to making an impact and providing the ultimate living experience to the property’s future residents.”



Under Campus Advantage management, Vale East will benefit from the student housing leader’s community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents with the range of amenities they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom. This includes the company’s Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future — all of which help boost the resident experience.



Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will manage various branding efforts including the name, logo, and website development as well as integrated communications efforts such as search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and social media marketing.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.



About Nvision Development

Nvision Development is an Orlando based, full service Real Estate Development Company looking to ensure that their clients, projects, and partners are set up to succeed. Nvision was founded in 2006 and has been involved in over one billion dollars in projects since inception. In addition to Vale East, their first student housing project, Nvision is developing multifamily apartments, independent living, assisted living, hotels, and mixed-use developments throughout Florida and Tennessee. Learn more at www.nvisiondevelopment.com.

Attachment

Lisa Koetz Bloom Communications 503.805.6538 lisa@bloomcommunications.com