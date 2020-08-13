PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the construction phase is moving smoothly and on track for the complete build out of the heap leach pad and pond at the Bonanza Harquahala Gold Mine in La Paz County, Arizona.



The earthworks for the leach pad and pond have been completed approximately three weeks early and is now ready for liner installation. To date, the principal production area has been cleared, grubbed and fine graded to plan and is now ready for the liner. The pregnant solution pond is complete and ready for liner installation, the pond berms have been compacted to engineering specifications in preparation for installation of the leach pad liner and processing facility installation.

5D Mining and Construction, our General Contractor, is currently constructing access roads within the private property boundary, completing the crusher pad and associated access roads, and also finishing the carbon column pad location and the cyanide tank location.

The carbon column tanks are near completion and will be shipped to site in the next two weeks. Pumps and piping have been ordered with most equipment sitting on site. All equipment will be installed upon arrival of associated equipment such as the carbon columns. Electrical boxes and materials are being built and will be available by the end of the month.

Liner installation will not start until the end of August due to the lack of installation crews. The liner is now scheduled for a planned installation by the end of September. Start-up is still scheduled for the last week of September.

Todd Fayram, Construction Manager, stated, “The 5D crew has completed its task in an extremely professional manner and has wasted little time in the initial construction of the pad. We have been very pleased with the crew and their work ethic.”

Alan Brown, Tombstone Exploration CEO and President, stated, “I am very happy with the initial earthworks. The quickness of the installation has allowed us extra time to ensure the proper installation of the electrical and piping. The pictures attached clearly outline the progress of construction.”

Heap leaching is an industrial mining process used to extract precious metals and other compounds from ore using a series of chemical reactions that absorb specific minerals and re-separate them after their division from other earth materials. Similar to in situ mining, heap leach mining differs in that it places ore on a liner, then adds the chemicals via drip systems to the ore, whereas in situ mining lacks these liners and pulls pregnant solution up to obtain the minerals. Heap leaching is widely used in modern large-scale mining operations as it produces the desired concentrates at a lower cost compared to conventional processing methods such as flotation, agitation, and vat leaching.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President

Phone: 480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com www.tombstonemining.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

