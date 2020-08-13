PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito Inc., the leader in uncovering and prioritizing digital risk in attacker-exposed business systems and data, today announced the CyCognito Global Channel Program which is uniquely designed to empower partners with the tools, technology and support to ensure their customers can effectively manage their attack surfaces and eliminate digital risks.



“We are excited about the opportunity this partnership holds for our clients. Organizations can now have full visibility into their attack surface with the CyCognito platform while leveraging Wipro’s consulting and security expertise. Together, we want to help customers optimize their existing security investments while ensuring security policy is executed and adhered to,” stated Sheetal Mehta, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Wipro.

The CyCognito Global Channel Program gives partners a clear path to success in providing their customers with the industry’s only platform for identifying the externally-exposed systems and digital assets that are either unknown, uncontrolled or abandoned, but present the biggest business risks. These unknown-unknowns often account for half of an organization’s attack surface, including servers, applications and data exposures that span on-premises, subsidiary, business partner and cloud environments.

Identifying those systems helps organizations scale security testing coverage from typically about 30% of their attacker-exposed assets beforehand, to 100% with CyCognito. The CyCognito platform provides actionable remediation guidance and ongoing validation, dramatically reducing resolution times for the most critical issues from months to days. Joint customers, regardless of size or location, now have the ability to discover their attack surface, detect and eliminate attack vectors, validate security posture, monitor subsidiary risk and perform cyber due diligence as part of M&A activities.

Stephen Harrison, Managing Partner and CEO of EverSec , commented, “Providing a visual and credible inventory and understanding how attackers see the entire internet-exposed IT ecosystem, including, most importantly, those easy paths that attackers will take, provides us as partners the ability to validate and enforce security policies for our customers.”

As part of today’s announcement, the company also announced the appointment of channel veteran Carrie Roberts as Senior Director of Global Channel Sales. Roberts has over 20 years of enterprise channel leadership experience, having held senior positions at some of the most well-known security brands including Mimecast, BeyondTrust and Trend Micro.

“The opportunity CyCognito presents to the channel is phenomenal,” stated Roberts. “Joint customers across the globe will now have the ability to move from a reactive cybersecurity approach to a proactive strategy. Giving companies the power to identify not only unknown assets and risks, but the threats that may pose the biggest impact to their organization wasn’t possible before CyCognito. The CyCognito platform is both lightweight and powerful, making it a perfect fit for all types of partners, from system integrators to resellers to managed service providers. I’m thrilled to join CyCognito and look forward to our next phase of growth.”

