DANA Safety Supply to be a Certified Outfitter of Digital Ally Equipment Nationwide



Lenexa, KS , Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced a new partnership with DANA Safety Supply (DSS) to be a certified domestic outfitter of the Company’s law enforcement video solution products. This partnership will help to supply law enforcement agencies nationwide with much-needed video evidence recording technology.

DSS provides emergency vehicle equipment, installation services, and public safety products to numerous state, federal, and local public safety agencies. With 26 operating locations nationwide, DSS has a long and successful history of serving not only the law enforcement community, but public safety fleets. DSS is also an approved contractor for the GSA and has a GSA contract for numerous public safety products and also for installation and outfitter services.

“We are excited to partner with Digital Ally, the company that provides the most innovative, dependable and flexible video solutions for law enforcement,” said David Russo, CEO of DANA Safety Supply, adding “As the largest provider of its type in the nation, we look to provide the law enforcement community and public safety fleets with the best equipment available. We believe Digital Ally’s equipment will aid in supplying the technology needed,” concluded Mr. Russo.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, stated “Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of body cameras and in-car video systems. By partnering with DANA Safety Supply we are confident we will be able to supply more departments with the critical tools they need,” continuing, “DANA Safety has long served the law enforcement community and we look forward to a successful partnership,” concluded Mr. Ross.

About DANA Safety Supply Inc.

Dana Safety Supply Inc. is major warehousing distributor, service provider, supplier, and Upfitter of law enforcement, public safety fleet products, and Tactical equipment to Public Agencies Nationwide. DSS operates multiple facilities in FL, GA, SC, NC, VA, AL, LA, TX, AR, OK, CA, and MT and is the largest Company of its type in the nation. Founded in 2005, DSS employs more than 260 people through 26 locations in the U.S.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

