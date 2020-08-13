EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) announced today that it is collaborating with EVERFI, a leading digital education innovator, to create a science-based course on sustainability that will be available – at no cost – to students, teachers and parents across the country. The course, designed for fifth through eighth graders, is grounded in real-world experiences and covers topics on global resource constraints, the importance of biodiversity, climate change and how to innovate for a healthy life. Beyond Meat feels strongly that to bring lasting change to our communities, all students should have access to education on future-defining topics like sustainability.



On the heels of introducing its “What If We All Go Beyond” campaign , this course is another way that Beyond Meat is committed to creating a brighter future, by showing the next generation first-hand how their choices, each and every day, can make a big impact on themselves, their communities and the planet. Demand for such a curriculum is high with nearly all -- 98% -- of EVERFI teachers surveyed saying that they were ‘very’ and ‘extremely interested’ in a course on sustainability. Beyond Meat is pleased to work with EVERFI to increase access to quality educational programs for students across the U.S.

“Health and sustainability are core to our mission at Beyond Meat, so we’re thrilled to partner with EVERFI to bring this digital course to students across the U.S.,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO. “We see food as a vehicle for change; this course being an important part of that commitment, helping students to learn more about the role of diet in health and sustainability.”

“Helping children understand the importance of sustainability is critically important,” said Tom Davidson, Founder and CEO, EVERFI. “Beyond Meat is both a leader and innovator so it makes perfect sense that they would make a similar commitment to children by helping them understand the key factors related to sustainability. With this education, children will gain more clarity around the impact of their choices and may be inspired to make changes to some of their daily routines.”

The strategic partnership between Beyond Meat and EVERFI is even more meaningful as Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown and EVERFI founder Tom Davidson were childhood friends who sought to build mission-driven companies. Now the relationship has come full circle as Beyond Meat and EVERFI come together to inspire the next generation of students through impactful education.

The course will launch in October and be available throughout the 2020-2021 school year. To accommodate the new landscape of virtual and at-home learning, students will be able to work with their teachers and schools to access the course online while learning from home. Throughout the year, Beyond Meat also plans to engage students across the country through activities and initiatives aimed at reinforcing and enhancing the curriculum.

Since its founding, EVERFI digital learning has reached more than 41 million learners across the K-12, higher education, and adult markets with more than 250 digital education courses on social issues. The company relies on the support of private entities, like Beyond Meat, to fund the creation of new digital curricula, provide teachers nationwide with professional development on these critical areas and make significant investments in research and development.

ABOUT EVERFI

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. Recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2020, EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America’s leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

ABOUT BEYOND MEAT

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide as of June 27, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

