Vancouver, BC, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SitePartners announced the opening of a new office in Calgary, AB, and three new executive hires to meet the growing demand for marketing and consulting services designed specifically for the industrial sector.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the need for industrial sector companies to engage with audiences using more sophisticated practices,” says Andrew Hansen, President, SitePartners. “From recruitment and employee communications to business development and stakeholder engagement, the time for modernized communications is right now.”

Since opening its doors in early 2018, SitePartners has seen exponential growth and is meeting demand by continually expanding its service offerings and resources, which now includes a staff of 17 and offices in Surrey, BC and Calgary, AB.

“Our goal is to elevate the industrial sector by making marketing services more relevant and accessible,” says Hansen. “All of our team members have worked on major construction projects across Canada, gaining invaluable experience and understanding in the field. We know what marketing strategies and tactics create meaningful results in this sector.”

SitePartners is pleased to announce the addition of three new team members. Tyler Jacobson, who will lead the Calgary practice and was previously a lead Product Manager for a global product strategy agency. Justin Van Mulligan, VP Operations, who brings 15+ years of agency experience, joining the team from the mining sector. Kayla Bordignon, Director of Communications and Engagement, who has over 10 years of experience providing communications services for western Canada’s largest construction and infrastructure projects.

Alongside a new office in Calgary and executive hires are expanded service offerings that include Stakeholder Engagement and Indigenous Relations. SitePartners recognizes that for major projects and industrial businesses to achieve success, companies must be able to meaningfully engage with stakeholders and Indigenous communities. That’s why SitePartners is investing in resources to help its clients develop a stakeholder-focused approach to their projects or business.

