QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop announced today that its annual Support Our Servicemen and Women fundraising campaign raised $1,052,838 for the United Service Organizations (USO). Throughout July, shoppers using self-checkout registers rounded up their total to the nearest dollar, and Stop & Shop donated 100% of the change to the USO.

“We are thankful for the generosity of our customers as they helped to raise funds that offer critical support to those serving our country and their families,” said Stacy Wiggins, Stop & Shop’s Vice President of E-Commerce Operations and a veteran of the United States Army. “We are proud to partner with the USO each year and to support their efforts in providing the military with care packages, food programming, transition services and more.”

As a non-profit, charitable organization, the USO’s mission is to strengthen the nation’s military by connecting them to family, home and country through their service to the nation. The funds raised will help provide programs that support connection, resiliency and family strengthening for those actively serving and deploying, those beginning their service, military families, those transitioning back to civilian life, ill or injured service members, and the families of the fallen.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Stop & Shop and the ongoing support from its associates and its customers,” said Chad Hartman, USO vice president of development and corporate alliances. “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, they were unwavering in their commitment to continue to support those serving our country. This year in particular has presented new and unanticipated needs, and the generosity of military supporters and our partners has continued to be tremendous. This donation will make a big impact on strengthening our military and will help the USO stay agile and responsive to support service members and their families – keeping them connected to the things they love and need most.”

Throughout the month-long campaign, Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey showed their support with patriotic décor in-store. The USO also hosted a series of pep rallies in store parking lots to show their gratitude for customers and associates.

Since the campaign’s inception more than six years ago, Stop & Shop has helped raise more than $5 million to support the U.S. armed forces. To learn more about Stop & Shop’s support for the USO and other community organizations, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/ .

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs more than 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.