Santa Clara, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced Couchbase Server has been voted “Best Database Overall” in the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. In addition, Couchbase also won the “Best In-Memory Database” category for the third consecutive year and made a strong showing as a finalist in the categories of “Best NoSQL Database” for Couchbase Server, “Best IoT Solution” for Couchbase Mobile, and “Best Cloud Database” for Couchbase Cloud. Building on Couchbase’s industry leading product and pace of innovation, the recognition coincides with the general availability of Couchbase Server 6.6, available for download today.





“After adding multi-document distributed ACID transaction support in Couchbase 6.5, our release-defining features in version 6.6 raise the bar in the areas of cloud integration, index management, and analytics,” said Ravi Mayuram, SVP of Engineering and CTO of Couchbase. “The enhanced analytics provide insights into data stored externally in S3 as well data in multiple Couchbase operational databases while the new Flex Indexes exponentially simplifies index management for developers. And with the ability to backup directly to S3, Couchbase 6.6, overall, greatly improves developer and operational agility.”





Strengthening its support for hybrid transactional and analytic processing (HTAP) workloads, Couchbase 6.6 has extended its analytic offering by enabling the construction of dedicated analytic clusters that use “Remote Links” to consolidate operational data from multiple Couchbase clusters for larger, more cost-effective analysis. The analytics service also adds the ability to access and analyze “External Data” in standard file formats such as JSON, .CSV and .TSV from AWS S3. The combination of these features dramatically extends how a Couchbase cluster dedicated to analytics can collect, process and return real-time data to its peer clusters hosting operational applications such as profile and activity-based recommendation systems like instant, point-of-sale, mobile coupon delivery.





Couchabase 6.6 introduces two clever and helpful indexing capabilities for application developers who would rather not need to think about indexes. First, it has promoted its “Index Advisor” functionality from its developer preview inclusion in Couchbase 6.5. Index Advisor analyzes N1QL (“Nickel”) queries and returns advice on what indexes to use or build to optimally expedite results. This feature is also available as a free service at index-advisor.couchbase.com for any N1QL query.





Flex Indexes are an additional innovation, and a database first. Flex Indexes allow N1QL queries to use indexes from Full Text Search to simplify complex query selections as often found in ad-hoc and forms-based queries. Like Index Advisor, Flex Indexes remove the need for developers to contemplate what or how to index their database.





Additional features in version 6.6 include: 1) geospatial searches to support polygon areas, 2) multiple timer and timer cancellation capabilities for the Eventing service, 3) backup capabilities that enable backups to AWS S3 and S3-compatible object stores, 4) enterprise security enhancements that include non-root installation options, and 5) data import capabilities now included in the Couchbase UI.





Couchbase 6.6 will be a featured product at Couchbase Connect.ONLINE, the annual NoSQL developer conference taking place October 14 - 15, 2020. The event is free and early registration is now open.





Read the Blogs





About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.



© 2020 Couchbase, Inc. All rights reserved. Couchbase, the Couchbase logo, and the names and marks associated with Couchbase’s products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Christina Knittel Couchbase 6504177500 christina.knittel@couchbase.com