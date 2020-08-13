



On the 12th of August, 2020, “Žemaitijos pienas”, AB has completed the purchase of own shares via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange market (market – VSE Tender Offer (on the Genium INET trading system). During the purchase of own shares, the company purchased 65 788 units and after the purchase of own shares, “Žemaitijos pienas” holds 3 482 551 units or 7,2% of its own shares.

