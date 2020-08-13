BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog comprised of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), announced its results for the second quarter of 2020.
TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane stated, “We experienced sustained growth in the second quarter and hit a major milestone with revenues exceeding $10 million as a result of strong global demand for innovative technologies in disinfection and infectious disease control. With the increase in sales to date and the foreseeable future, a second manufacturer was added to expand our production capacity. Meanwhile, TOMI’s customer base continues to grow while additional channels are showing interest in SteraMist and the versatility of the product. TOMI has been hiring additional employees to improve our quality control standards and upgrade our internal controls. As always, TOMI is introducing new products and enhancements as we strive to innovate for a safer world.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019
Balance sheet highlights as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
Current Business Highlights To Date
Revenues
Customers
Business Highlights
TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®
TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.
TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.
For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.
|TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|6,268,061
|$
|897,223
|Accounts Receivable - net
|4,591,061
|1,494,658
|Inventories
|2,759,299
|2,315,214
|Vendor Deposits
|568,599
|141,052
|Prepaid Expenses
|257,981
|187,664
|Total Current Assets
|14,445,001
|5,035,811
|Property and Equipment – net
|1,200,510
|1,367,864
|Other Assets:
|Intangible Assets – net
|752,316
|939,010
|Operating Lease - Right of Use Asset
|653,626
|674,471
|Capitalized Software Development Costs - net
|73,327
|94,278
|Other Assets
|302,429
|114,033
|Total Other Assets
|1,781,698
|1,821,792
|Total Assets
|$
|17,427,209
|$
|8,225,467
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|3,012,832
|$
|713,222
|Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
|710,270
|450,112
|Accrued Officers Compensation
|31,058
|-
|Accrued Interest
|-
|66,667
|Customer Deposits
|32,040
|-
|Current Portion of Long-Term Operating Lease
|76,266
|71,510
|Convertible Notes Payable, net of discount of $0 at December 31, 2019
|-
|5,000,000
|Total Current Liabilities
|3,862,466
|6,301,511
|Long-Term Liabilities:
|Loan Payable
|410,700
|-
|Long-Term Operating Lease, Net of Current Portion
|995,068
|1,034,413
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|1,405,768
|1,034,413
|Total Liabilities
|5,268,235
|7,335,924
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Cumulative Convertible Series A Preferred Stock; par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 510,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|5,100
|5,100
|Cumulative Convertible Series B Preferred Stock; $1,000 stated value; 7.5% Cumulative dividend; 4,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|-
|-
|Common stock; par value $0.01 per share, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 133,752,600 and 124,700,418 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|1,337,525
|1,247,004
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|48,039,415
|43,136,683
|Accumulated Deficit
|(37,223,066
|)
|(43,499,244
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|12,158,974
|889,543
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|17,427,209
|$
|8,225,467
|TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
|For The Three Months Ended
|For The Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Sales, net
|$
|10,028,497
|$
|1,638,674
|$
|17,081,915
|$
|2,891,332
|Cost of Sales
|4,463,602
|663,362
|7,029,012
|1,156,672
|Gross Profit
|5,564,895
|975,312
|10,052,903
|1,734,660
|Operating Expenses:
|Professional Fees
|54,831
|108,923
|190,956
|214,404
|Depreciation and Amortization
|172,298
|179,535
|344,207
|356,380
|Selling Expenses
|388,827
|518,546
|767,472
|960,216
|Research and Development
|141,123
|68,659
|200,581
|161,236
|Equity Compensation Expense
|114,293
|6,116
|297,065
|87,033
|Consulting Fees
|69,705
|20,261
|151,250
|55,267
|General and Administrative
|967,158
|608,605
|1,785,303
|1,303,485
|Total Operating Expenses
|1,908,235
|1,510,645
|3,736,834
|3,138,021
|Income (loss) from Operations
|3,656,660
|(535,333
|)
|6,316,069
|(1,403,361
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Amortization of Debt Discounts
|-
|-
|-
|(17,534
|)
|Interest Income
|1,043
|629
|1,585
|1,659
|Interest Expense
|(787
|)
|(50,000
|)
|(41,476
|)
|(100,000
|)
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|256
|(49,371
|)
|(39,891
|)
|(115,875
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,656,916
|(584,704
|)
|6,276,178
|(1,519,236
|)
|Provision for Income Taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Income (loss)
|$
|3,656,916
|$
|(584,704
|)
|$
|6,276,178
|$
|(1,519,236
|)
|Net income (loss) Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|133,541,403
|124,699,539
|130,172,111
|124,679,534
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|148,558,078
|124,699,539
|145,188,786
|124,679,534
|Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
|For The Three Months Ended
|For The Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,656,916
|$
|(584,704
|)
|$
|6,276,178
|$
|(1,519,236
|)
|Interest Income
|(1,043
|)
|(629
|)
|(1,585
|)
|(1,659
|)
|Interest Expense
|787
|50,000
|41,476
|100,000
|Depreciation and Amortization
|172,298
|179,535
|344,207
|356,380
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|17,534
|EBITDA (Adjusted Loss)
|$
|3,828,958
|$
|(355,798
|)
|$
|6,660,276
|$
|(1,046,981
|)
|EBITDA Margin
|38
|%
|(22
|%)
|39
|%
|(36
|%)
