A Hybrid Approach for Vascular Control and Repair of an Expanding Iatrogenic Femoral Artery Pseudoaneurysm

J. Gorecka, J.F Chen, S. Shah, A. Dardik, R.J Guzman, N. Nassiri, Journal of Vascular Surgery Cases and Innovative Techniques (July 18, 2020), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvscit.2020.07.010



MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to announce that physicians at Yale University School of Medicine and the VA Connecticut Healthcare System have published a paper in the Journal of Vascular Surgery Cases and Innovative Techniques describing the use of Excellagen® wound conforming collagen matrix as part of a hybrid surgical protocol to repair a femoral artery pseudoaneurysm. Femoral artery pseudoaneurysms are the most common complication following cardiac and peripheral angiographic procedures, with an incidence ranging from 2-6% following interventional procedures. A pseudoaneurysm occurs when a blood vessel wall is injured and the leaking blood collects in the surrounding tissue. While small pseudoaneurysms (< 2 cm) often thrombose (clot) spontaneously, larger pseudoaneurysms involving blood sac expansion, vascular symptoms, and surrounding hematoma confer a risk of rupture and warrant surgical intervention to prevent serious complications including death.



Naiem Nassiri, MD of Yale University School of Medicine commented, “Excellagen’s purity, versatility, and user-friendly application render it ideal for a diverse array of indications for collagen delivery in vascular surgery. For us to date, these have included, but are not limited to re-explored wounds; topical hemostatic agent by virtue of dead space elimination and granulation tissue formation; a regular adjunct to negative pressure dressings; a precursor to skin grafting; and topical applications in cosmetically sensitive areas following embolotherapeutic procedures.”

Rapid healing of the vascular surgical repair site is needed to prevent recurrence or progression of the pseudoaneurysm. Using Excellagen from Generex’s subsidiary, Olaregen Therapeutix, the surgeons at Yale and the Connecticut VA demonstrated a simple, safe and effective approach to pseudoaneurysm repair. The novel hybrid technique avoided surgical exploration in the face of active hemorrhage, expedited culprit vessel identification, avoided the need for remote percutaneous arterial puncture, reduced blood loss, and minimized overall operative time.

Excellagen is a ready to use 3-dimensional wound conforming matrix that supports a favorable wound healing environment. It is designed to activate collagen, accelerate granulation, and promote new tissue growth by providing a structural scaffold for cellular migration and proliferation. Excellagen has been shown to trigger the localized release of endogenous growth factors including Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF), a key biological mediator of wound healing.

Anthony Dolisi, CEO of Olaregen commented, “We have been working closely with the VA system using case studies to evaluate the use of Excellagen in numerous wound management applications, including diabetic foot ulcers and vascular surgery procedures. As this peer-reviewed publication demonstrates, Excellagen can be used successfully in complex vascular surgeries like pseudoaneurysm repair to promote healing that lead to better patient outcomes. We look forward to engaging with the VA and the vascular surgery community to introduce our FDA-cleared cellular tissue product Excellagen into their surgical protocols for the benefit of patients with life-threatening conditions.”

