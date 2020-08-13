Montreal, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While public safety has always been at the heart of the smart city movement, the global health crisis has created new security challenges. Today, the resilience of cities depends on the open communication and connection between a wide variety of systems and organizations including health officials, businesses, traffic control, public works, schools, transit authorities, hospital administrations, among many others.

To help public safety organizations navigate options and evaluate different technologies, Genetec and Intel have co-authored an e-book called Enhancing Public Safety: Considerations for building Safer, Smarter Cities.

“In many cities, we often see stakeholders who are not collaborating with one another,” said Bob Carter, Commercial Head, Justice & Public Safety and Cities at Genetec, Inc. “Working in silos can lead to breakdowns in communication, missed opportunities and lapses in city security.”

At a time when cross-agency collaboration and shared access to real-time information is critical in keeping communities engaged, safe and secure, Genetec and Intel believe that public safety agencies should be accelerating their digital transformation. This will enable them to provide effective and meaningful interagency and community collaboration, a unified view of operations, and access to live data that is critical to maintaining public safety today, and into the future.

“Public safety in cities is on the cusp of quantum improvement with the support of disruptive new digital technologies,” commented Sameer Sharma, General Manager Cities & Transportation, Intel Corporation. “Genetec and Intel have the cutting-edge toolkit to support the effort to improve the safety and security of citizens across the globe. As we look to a future where the rate of change will only increase, cities seek improved ways to guide the everyday flow of information, commerce, and—most importantly—people.”

Defining and executing a safe and efficient city strategy is neither straightforward nor without risks. In this e-book, city and public safety leaders will learn how they can successfully transform their cities by establishing clear priorities, encouraging active stakeholder participation, and implementing a connected technology infrastructure. These strategies will help cities improve emergency preparedness, provide first responders and law enforcement with greater situational awareness, and intelligently manage multiple aspects of daily life in the city, including traffic, transportation, and infrastructure. With these advances, cities will be able to achieve the ultimate goal of being a safer place where citizens can thrive and data privacy and human rights are protected.

To find out more about how Genetec and Intel work with cities, law enforcement, emergency management, and local governments to help protect our everyday lives, download the e-book here.

