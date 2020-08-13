SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provided an update on recent company developments.
Key recent developments included:
“We continue to progress both our Endoxifen and COVID-19 programs,” said Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our COVID-19 programs continue to evolve at breakneck speed as we announced successful in vitro testing of the components of AT-H201 as well as our AT-301 nasal spray formulation, a contract with Avance Clinical in Australia to conduct the trial for AT-301 and receiving approval from the Australian ethics committee to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial. The goal of our AT-301 program is to develop the therapy to treat COVID-19 patients that are not ill enough to require hospitalization. As we have previously stated, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted well-controlled, high quality studies conducted outside the U.S. and our existing relationship with Avance and their history of success with our other Phase 1 trials, expedited our ability to get the drug in the clinic, which in the case of COVID-19 is of paramount importance. Assuming a favorable outcome, we anticipate the results of this trial to be readily included in future applications with the FDA. We will also explore regulatory approval in Australia, where unfortunately COVID-19 cases are rising again.”
“Meanwhile we continue to add to the body of strong clinical evidence for our Endoxifin program with the interim findings following 18 months of an Expanded Access single patient study showing the patient had no cancer recurrence and suffered no side effects,” added Dr. Quay.
Upcoming 2020 milestones include the following:
June 30, 2020 Financial Results
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Atossa had no source of sustainable revenue and no associated cost of revenue.
Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were approximately $3,936,000 and $6,873,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, consisting of research and development (“R&D”) expenses of approximately $1,653,000 and $2,592,000, respectively, and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses of approximately $2,283,000 and $4,281,000, respectively. Total operating expenses were approximately $7,286,000 and $11,350,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, consisting of R&D expenses of approximately $2,612,000 and $4,063,000, respectively, and G&A expense of approximately $4,674,000 and $7,287,000, respectively. Total operating expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 decreased approximately $3,350,000 and $4,477,000 or 46% and 39%, respectively.
Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, were approximately $1,653,000, a decrease of approximately $959,000 or 37% from total R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $2,612,000. R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were approximately $2,592,000, a decrease of approximately $1,471,000 or 36% from total R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $4,063,000. The decrease in R&D expense is attributed primarily to a decrease in stock-based compensation of approximately $2,097,000, which is a non-cash charge, offset by an increase in salaries, professional fees and clinical trials expenses of approximately $626,000, as compared to the same period in 2019. We expect our R&D expenses to increase throughout 2020 as we commence studies of AT-H201 and AT-301, additional Phase 2 clinical trials of Endoxifen, and continue the development of other indications and therapeutics.
General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were approximately $2,283,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of approximately $2,391,000, or 51% from the total G&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $4,674,000. G&A expenses were approximately $4,281,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of approximately $3,006,000, or 41% from the total G&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019, of approximately $7,287,000. G&A expenses consist primarily of personnel and related benefit costs, facilities, professional services, insurance, and public company related expenses. The decrease in G&A expenses for the period ended June 30, 2020, is mainly attributed to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3,515,000, which is a non-cash charge, offset by an increase in legal, professional fees and insurance costs of approximately $510,000 compared to the same period in 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $7.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and in July 2020 Atossa received an additional $4.3 million in cash by completing the sale of all shares available under its at-the-market financing facility.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.
Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse CFO and General Counsel
Office: 866 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com
Source: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|Assets
|As of June
30,
2020
(Unaudited)
|As of
December 31,
2019
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,462,736
|$
|12,581,136
|Restricted cash
|110,000
|110,000
|Prepaid expenses
|1,464,366
|862,344
|Research and development tax rebate receivable
|760,622
|739,656
|Other current assets
|263,957
|26,130
|Total current assets
|10,061,681
|14,319,266
|Furniture and equipment, net
|29,440
|34,350
|Intangible assets, net
|53,125
|68,542
|Right-of-use asset
|44,235
|50,479
|Other assets
|17,218
|17,218
|Total Assets
|$
|10,205,699
|$
|14,489,855
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,032,707
|$
|293,171
|Accrued expenses
|92,855
|77,888
|Payroll liabilities
|655,408
|899,420
|Lease liability
|39,515
|39,371
|Other current liabilities
|6,188
|12,892
|Total current liabilities
|1,826,673
|1,322,742
|Long term liabilities
|Lease liability long term
|4,720
|11,108
|Total Liabilities
|1,831,393
|1,333,850
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 626 and 671 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital - Series B convertible preferred stock
|625,999
|670,999
|Common stock - $0.18 par value; 175,000,000 shares authorized; 9,303,878 and 9,130,984 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|1,674,686
|1,643,565
|Additional paid-in capital
|106,998,222
|104,912,480
|Accumulated deficit
|(100,924,602
|)
|(94,071,040
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|8,374,306
|13,156,005
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|10,205,699
|$
|14,489,855
ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|1,653,239
|$
|2,611,948
|$
|2,591,859
|$
|4,063,184
|General and administrative
|2,282,568
|4,674,121
|4,280,957
|7,287,214
|Total operating expenses
|3,935,807
|7,286,069
|6,872,816
|11,350,398
|Operating loss
|(3,935,807
|)
|(7,286,069
|)
|(6,872,816
|)
|(11,350,398
|)
|Other income
|29,665
|23,540
|19,254
|14,562
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,906,142
|)
|(7,262,529
|)
|(6,853,562
|)
|(11,335,836
|)
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(3,906,142
|)
|$
|(7,262,529
|)
|$
|(6,853,562
|)
|$
|(11,335,836
|)
|Loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(1.44
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|9,187,588
|9,126,153
|9,159,286
|7,852,907
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES
Atossa_Therapeutics_logo-min.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: