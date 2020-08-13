VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from multiple high-grade epithermal veins encountered in recent diamond drilling at Omui Mine Site, part of its 100% controlled Omu Gold Project, Hokkaido, Japan.
Summary:
Assay results from diamond drill holes 20OMI-002 and 20OMI-003:
|Hole Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (gpt)
|Ag (gpt)
|Au eq (gpt)
|20OMI-002
|11.50
|14.00
|2.50
|0.99
|49.56
|1.65
|29.11
|34.40
|5.29
|1.07
|12.04
|1.23
|including
|34.06
|34.50
|0.44
|6.10
|48.00
|6.74
|53.65
|54.65
|1.00
|1.60
|10.85
|1.74
|74.70
|89.20
|14.50
|2.90
|29.50
|3.29
|including
|75.20
|77.00
|1.80
|7.54
|60.79
|8.35
|including
|80.29
|82.30
|2.01
|12.59
|91.36
|13.81
|including
|89.00
|89.20
|0.20
|5.24
|36.10
|5.72
|107.70
|108.00
|0.30
|1.80
|246.00
|5.08
|20OMI-003
|26.22
|32.90
|6.68
|0.86
|45.11
|1.46
|41.30
|55.90
|14.60
|1.71
|21.64
|2.00
|185.00
|187.10
|2.10
|1.24
|37.92
|1.75
|207.00
|221.24
|14.24
|3.55
|69.24
|4.47
|including
|210.00
|211.30
|1.30
|5.99
|61.55
|6.81
|including
|218.54
|220.30
|1.76
|8.15
|147.29
|10.11
|225.30
|229.00
|3.70
|2.92
|38.43
|3.43
|including
|228.00
|229.00
|1.00
|5.13
|32.80
|5.57
|341.70
|343.42
|1.72
|21.65
|538.75
|28.83
|including
|342.20
|342.80
|0.60
|56.10
|1435.00
|75.23
|Au eq (gpt) = Au (gpt) + Ag (gpt)/75
“We now have solid confirmation a significant precious metal vein system underlies the Nanko target,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving Resources. “We are very please to see solid assys from multiple veins in holes 20OMI-002 and 20OMI-003, the first two holes drilled here. Interestingly, we see preservation of the entire profile of the hotspring system here much like at Omu Sinter. That means we have some near surface mineralization associated with the sinter cap as well as some high-grade veins below. To gain a better understanding of this robust mineralizing system, our plan is to drill several more holes here before the end of the Omui Mine Site program later this year.”
The Omu region continues to report no cases of COVID-19, and Irving continues to operate under strict Company guidelines.
All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted rock samples to ALS Global, Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four acid digestion. Irving staff are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au (gpt) to Ag (gpt)/75.
Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.
About Irving Resources Inc.:
Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.
Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.
Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the availability to Irving of sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities, as the performance of services by third parties, and the ability of personnel to continue exploration activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9f2e20e-ba91-425c-b5dd-44d4fd1178d4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3634eae5-bb39-461d-810d-d360af97e8d0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f10ed74-095b-460b-9817-99d4f531f438
Irving Resources Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Figure 1:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Figure 2:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Figure 3:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
IRV-logo-Feb2017-min2.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: