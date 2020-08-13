ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2020

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited

31 May

2020 Audited

29 February

2020 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 56.2 58.6 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 64.4 64.4 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 120.6 123.0

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 2 July 2020, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 29 February 2020 of 1.75p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 10 August 2020, the dividend will be paid on 28 August 2020 to Shareholders on the register at 7 August 2020.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2020

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 6,718 ContactEngine Limited 5,120 Mycs GmbH 4,913 Dryden Holdings Limited 4,760 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,191 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 3,997 Thread, Inc. 3,723 Papier Limited 3,150 Our Path Limited (t/a Second Nature) 2,800 Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl) 2,788 Other investments 35,806 77,966



Cash at bank 48,131 Other net current liabilities 165 Net Assets 126,262

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2020, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2020

Investment additions

£’000 Commonplace Digital Limited 1,500 Luxury Promise Limited 1,350 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 772 Thread, Inc. 421 4,043



Investment disposals

There were no investment disposals in the three month period ended 31 May 2020.

Investment activity from 1 June 2020 to the date of this announcement





£’000 ContactEngine Limited 125 Social Value Portal Limited 1,500 1,625

Investment disposals

















Cost Market

value at 1 June 2020



Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin)* - - 34 34 34 Chargemaster plc* - - 74 74 74 - - 108 108 108

* Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 1.6187p each As at 1 March 2020 200,137,231 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2020 (111,270) Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2020 24,518,370 As at 31 May 2020 224,544,331

In the period from 1 June 2020 to the date of this announcement, 1,282,530 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

In light of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, the Board of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company") carried out a review of the portfolio and announced on 23 March 2020 that the unaudited net asset value of the Company was 54.6p per share. This was based on the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 20 March 2020.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 or in the period from 1 June 2020 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End