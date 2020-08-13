MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Online Doctor Consultation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2026.
Key Market Insights:
- Global online doctor consultation market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2020
- e-OPD segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of services & software from 2020 to 2026
- Home consultation segment will register the fastest growth in the global online doctor consultation market in 2020
- Teleradiology segment is the leading market segment in the global online doctor consultation market by application outlook
Browse 110 Market Data Tables and 135 Figures spread through 180 Pages on "Global Online Doctor Consultation Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-online-doctor-consultation-market-2172
Major players in the online doctor consultation market include: Sanitas, Teladoc Health, ZocDoc, Inc., American Well, Doctor On Demand, Ping an Good Doctor, Grand Rounds, Practo, MDLIVE Inc., HealthTap, MeMD, Guahao, Sata CommHealth, Babylon Health, MyTelemedicine, PlushCare, iCliniq, Dictum Health, SnapMD, Lybrate, eVaidya, Chunyu Yishenge, Virtuwell, Medifi Medtech Solutions USA Limited, and Doctoroo Australia Pty. Ltd. among others.
- Services & Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Services
- e-OPD
- e-Pathology
- e-Radiology
- e-Counselling
- e-Health records
- e-Education
- Software
- Mode of Consultation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Home consultation
- Audio consultation
- Video consultation
- Hospital consultation
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Telepyschiatric
- Teleradiology
- Telepathology
- Teledermatology
- Telecardiology
- End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Private & government hospitals
- Independent consultants & clinics
- Home care setting
- Rehabilitation centre
- Other end users
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Browse the report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-online-doctor-consultation-market-2172
Contact: Yash Jain
Email: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238