New York, New York, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ricciardi Group (RG) is thrilled to announce that for the second consecutive year we’ve been named by Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies, recognized this year among the top 1500. This national honor ranks among the most prestigious awards in the private sector and is given to firms that have met several eligibility requirements including 20x revenue growth within three years. The achievement puts RG in the rarefied company of some of the most respected modern brands, such as Microsoft, Uber, Vizio, Mailchimp, Chewy, Oracle, and Zappos.com.

We are proud to have maintained a strong growth rate as we face one of the toughest markets we’ve seen in many years. We are especially proud as representatives of the .1% of women-owned companies in the marketing industry that our mission and value continue to break through, even as our industry faces tough times.

This year's growth not only reflects the deepening of existing client relationships that we pride ourselves on but the addition of expanded target and creative capabilities through strategic hires of key senior leaders in communication and client strategy.

Jen Ogden, Head of Brand & Communications Strategy, brings over 25 years of experience creating award-winning work for blue-chip consumer and b2b brands. Her unique ability to uncover sharp consumer and business insights, backed by our team’s deep capital markets knowledge, has helped drive breakthrough creative and strategic work for clients and has been instrumental in new business wins.

Amanda O’Callaghan, Managing Director Client Services, is a seasoned b2b marketer with 13 years of experience leading brands from within. With her experience at the intersection of global commercial real estate and financial services, she has helped bolster the strength of our services and further build out these categories.

These new hires have expanded our team’s capabilities and capacity and enabled us to attract larger engagements with new clients including RBC Capital Markets, Splitit (US launch), VTS, and iCapital over the past year.

Founded in 2014 by Marisa Ricciardi, who previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer for the New York Stock Exchange, the firm’s rapid growth is a result of its ability to “fill a gap in the marketplace for outside perspectives from experts who can solve complex, internal business problems in a creative and measured way.”

RG was built to disrupt the inefficiencies of the typical holding company agency using a flexible, agile model that embraced remote collaboration and bespoke client-built teams years before a COVID-world forced much of the industry to pivot.

Today, The Ricciardi Group services a client roster that has included Fortune 500 companies like Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Google Cloud to digitally native brands like Splitit, Symphony, and General Assembly. Our work ranges from the top of the funnel defining brand strategies and building awareness to ensuring that work performs and helps drive business growth.

Marisa Ricciardi, Founder and Managing Partner, comments: “RG is born out of the collective experience and entrepreneurial passion of former client-side marketing and agency leaders, who have come together to serve disruptive companies. We implement creative marketing solutions around our clients’ unique needs; leveraging the latest marketing technology and optimizing innovative media channels, but keeping true to the human element it’s meant to inspire. Our success and this accolade are deeply rooted in our ethos to be a true implementation partner to our distinctive clients and we look forward to continuing the work with them.”

