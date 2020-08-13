MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and customer experience platform for the mortgage and financial services industries, today announced Matt Tippets as its new Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role, Matt will lead product strategy, product management, design, product marketing, and program management and report to Total Expert Founder and CEO Joe Welu.



With nearly 20 years of experience in enterprise cloud-based software, Matt most recently served as Vice President of Product for the Salesforce Marketing Cloud where he launched multiple new product lines and led the rapid growth of several of the most widely adopted products within Marketing Cloud’s portfolio. Prior to his time at Salesforce, Matt led marketing and product management for Parature, a cloud-based customer service software platform which would later be acquired by Microsoft.

In his new role, Matt will focus on creating the market’s leading platform that banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders need in order to provide timely and relevant guidance to their customers. Because Total Expert empowers financial services companies with centralized data and event-driven engagement, these institutions can deepen their relationships and demonstrate true connection with their customers as they promote better financial health.

“Personal financial wellness is absolutely critical, especially during these periods of financial uncertainty. Each of us wants confidence in our financial decisions and in the financial institutions we work with, and that confidence can only come from trust,” said Tippets.

“Total Expert is the cornerstone on which this trust is established, so that relationships between customers and banks or lenders can flourish through education and transparency. I’m thrilled to lead the product organization for a platform focused on building trust and providing tangible value to businesses and their customers.”

Matt joins Total Expert in the midst of significant growth. The company has more than tripled revenues over the last 3 years and has more than doubled headcount over the last 12 months. In 2020, Total Expert bolstered its technology, customer success, product, and marketing teams with a roster of esteemed senior executive hires . The company was also recognized as a HousingWire Tech100 and Minne Inno 50 on Fire award winner.

“As Total Expert continues to experience rapid revenue growth on the heels of $86 million in venture capital funding, we’re fortunate to add a wealth of executive experience to our team,” said Welu. “Matt and the rest of our executive team understand the tremendous responsibility financial brands have for the futures of their customers, and they’re ready to help them continue to prioritize financial wellness within every experience.”

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. The platform enables customer-facing teams (sales), marketing, and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life.

Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

