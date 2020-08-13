



13 August 2020.

Production report for July 2020

Below please find average gross operated production in July 2020 and corresponding numbers for June 2020.

IOX operated July 2020 June 2020 Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Colombia 841 412 651 256 Argentina (3) 2645 155 2770 182

Barrels of oil equivalents per day Barrels of oil per day Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approves operator’s licence.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

