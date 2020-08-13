MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) is pleased to report an update on the ongoing metallurgical test program performed at SGS Lakefield in Ontario for its James Bay Niobium Project, located in Northern Ontario.



Batch flotation tests on the gravity concentrate (refer to Corporate press release dated June 16, 2020) achieved impressive results with a niobium concentrate inside all required specifications, including silica level and a niobium recovery of 80.6 %. Combined niobium recovery for both gravity circuit and flotation reached 78 %, which is in line with historical results. Metallurgical test work is continuing and includes reagents screening and optimization, concentrate gravity and leaching test work. Flotation locked cycle tests and variability test work will follow to optimize niobium recovery, niobium concentrate grade and grade sensitivity. We expect the program to continue for at least the next three months.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE METALLURGICAL TEST PROGRAM:

GRAVITY CIRCUIT FLOTATION ON GRAVITY CONCENTRATE Feed grade: 0.68 % Nb 2 O 5

Niobium gravity concentrate: 1.15 % Nb 2 O 5

Mass pull: 58.4 %

Niobium losses: 3.2 %

Niobium recovery: 96.8 %



Niobium concentrate

Nb 2 O 5 : 63.8 %

P 2 O 5 : 0.18 %

TiO 2 : 2.04 %

SiO 2 : 2.35 %

S: 0.13 %

Niobium recovery: 80.6% Final niobium recovery 80.6% of 96.8%: 78%

“The first set of results confirmed the high recovery rate, and are in line with the results of the pilot test performed in the 1960’s. The recovery rate at James Bay Niobium is the highest amongst the actual niobium producers, and we are just at the beginning of the metallurgical test program which will provide opportunity to further improve the recovery rate.’’ commented Claude Dufresne, President and CEO.

UPDATE ON THE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (‘’PEA’’) performed by G Mining Services Inc. is progressing very well, and the Company is confident to release its results as originally planned, early in the fourth quarter of 2020. The result of the metallurgical tests performed above will be incorporated in the PEA.

Pierre Pelletier, P.Eng, consultant to the Company, acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. He reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this press release.

