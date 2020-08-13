Indiana, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has announced a commitment of $300,000 to support the Chalmers, Brookston, Reynolds and Wolcott communities near its six-phase Meadow Lake Wind Farm.

The four towns, all located in White County, will receive $75,000 each to put toward the projects of their choice. The plan for these investments includes funding a new fire station in Brookston, a splash pad and repairs to the American Legion building in Chalmers, a new electric sign and lights for the community baseball field in Wolcott and an electronic marquee sign and upgrades to town facilities in Reynolds.

“Since the completion of the first phase of our Meadow Lake Wind Farm in 2009, EDP Renewables has continued to grow and invest in White County thanks to the support we’ve received from local communities. This donation is one of the ways we want to show our appreciation,” said Matt Thornton, Senior Development Project Manager – Eastern Region at EDPR NA. “We’re excited for the opportunity to work with local residents and give back to an area that has been so welcoming to us for more than a decade.”

EDP Renewables relied on the input from local stakeholders and EDPR NA Operations staff who live and work in the area to determine which projects would benefit from the support package. In February 2020, EDPR NA met with leaders and community members from each of the four towns closest to Meadow Lake Wind Farm to listen to their current priorities and learn how to best support their goals.

The benefit package is a part of a series of contributions given to organizations in White and Benton Counties in 2020. EDPR NA also provided a total of $16,000 in COVID-19 relief to the White County Food Pantry, the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, the Honey Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Chalmers Volunteer Fire Department, the Prairie Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department, the Remington Fire Department and the Community Action Program of Western Indiana.

“EDP Renewables worked directly with the towns closest to Meadow Lake Wind Farm to explore the best opportunities to support them,” said Steve Burton, White County Commissioner. “We want businesses in White County to make a positive difference here. EDP Renewables’ desire to support the communities they work in is genuine — and appreciated.”

“With the donation from EDP Renewables, the Town of Chalmers will be able to provide the Volunteer Fire Department with much-needed equipment, assist the historic American Legion with critical building repairs, light up Chalmers with new holiday decorations, repair and improve our town marquee sign, add new planters downtown to beautify our streets and establish seed funding for a splash pad in our beautiful Town Park,” said Faith Willoughby, Town Manager in Chalmers who worked with EDPR NA to identify projects in need of funding. “This donation has brought so much excitement to our community.”

The 801 megawatt (MW) Meadow Lake Wind Farm has been operating in Indiana for 11 years, producing enough clean energy to annually power the equivalent of more than 200,000 average Indiana homes. It is the fourth largest wind farm in the United States.

The six-phase project has boosted the area’s economy, disbursing approximately $11.3 million in payments to local governments, more than $51.3 million to local landowners, and an estimated $65.4 million within 50 miles of the wind farm through 2019. Meadow Lake has also created 429 full-time equivalent construction jobs during the projects’ construction and 63 full-time, permanent jobs to operate and maintain the wind farm.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 53 wind farms, eight solar parks, and seven regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 7,500 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 7,200 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.

