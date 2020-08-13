SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced its support for Big Ass Fans to deliver an efficient, secure, and cost-effective IoT infrastructure management solution on AWS.



Big Ass Fans is a manufacturer of high volume, low speed fans and controls for industrial, agricultural, commercial and residential use, known globally for their iconic design and innovative solutions. Big Ass Fans rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its Internet of Things (IoT) components, and over time they realized they needed to leverage modern capabilities, such as AWS Elastic Beanstalk to scale their compute practice and apply modern backup practices.

Through a referral from AWS, Big Ass Fans enlisted Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, to arm their internal teams with the necessary support for their IoT infrastructure and to take ownership of their applications, enhance operations and maximize efficiency with continuous expert support.

“When we began our partnership with Big Ass Fans, we quickly realized that they were well-versed in the AWS cloud and ecosystem but needed a partner to take them to the next level and maximize their IoT infrastructure,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO, Rackspace Technology. “We share Big Ass Fans’ focus on craft, and we were thrilled to leverage our deep AWS expertise to deliver an IoT application and cloud solution that provides a robust user experience with reliability, security, and cost efficiency.”

Onica’s engagement with Big Ass Fans included an AWS Well Architected Review (WAR), where Onica determined if the architecture and design met AWS best practices and identified gaps and opportunities for delivering the best customer experience. From the review, Onica proposed solutions to optimize operations and costs as part of Onica’s Managed Cloud Operations service. Through a DevOps model, Onica supported Big Ass Fans as additional opportunities and new priorities developed.

“I would definitely recommend Onica to any organization,” said Bill Kidwell, Cloud Systems Architect at Big Ass Fans. “They are a great technical resource, providing the technical support and expertise needed to manage our technology and infrastructure while allowing us to focus on delivering added value to our customers. They are also a great partner when trying to grow a business, as they remove the necessity to staff for every role, keeping internal costs low.”

Onica provided several enhancements to Big Ass Fans’ applications running on AWS to improve the operation of the IoT infrastructure. Because of their partnership with Onica, Big Ass Fans now has a regular, monthly release schedule that allows them to release applications and updates quickly.

Today, Big Ass Fans has a transformed IoT infrastructure solution for its fan-control application, with improved efficiency, application update deployment process, stability, and cost management.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.